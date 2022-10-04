ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Columbus Day parade returns to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Columbus Day parade and street festival is making a full return to the city after a two-year hiatus. The parade will take place on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. at Madison Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The parade is bigger than ever, according to a statement from the Council of Italian-American Societies of Greater Bridgeport. But that's not the only change.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
GREENWICH, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Torrington's McCall Center joins forces with Naugatuck Valley Help

TORRINGTON — After nearly five years of planning, two mental health and rehabilitation agencies have merged to create the McCall Behavioral Health Network, expanding their reach into Waterbury and Danbury as well as the Northwest Corner of the state. Torrington-based McCall Center for Behavioral Health and Waterbury-based Central Naugatuck...
TORRINGTON, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style

PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
i95 ROCK

Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Maryland man extradited to Darien in Lyft driver stabbing, police say

DARIEN — A man was extradited from Maryland to Connecticut Thursday for stabbing and stealing from a Lyft driver, police said. Darien detectives traveled to Jessup, Md., and brought 28-year-old Abiola L. Shonowo to Connecticut. He was charged with first-degree robbery, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and fourth-degree larceny, Sgt. Dan Skoumbros said Friday.
DARIEN, CT

