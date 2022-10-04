Read full article on original website
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU's Tilt with Texas Tech
Originally published at: PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU's Tilt with Texas Tech | Pistols Firing. The Cowboys are back in Stilly this weekend to host the Red Raiders on what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. On the line for the Pokes is an undefeated start and the chance to stay in the driver’s seat to Arlington. For Tech, it’s a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss to K-State and stay relevant in the Big 12 race. The Pistols Firing staff convened to share our predictions for Saturday’s score and how we see things playing out. Marshall Scott Score: OSU 42 | Texas Tech 31 Thoughts: This has trap game all over it, to me. OSU is coming off a big win, everyone is patting the Cowboys’ backs and all of a sudden a Texas Tech team that is good in the quick passing game (a weakness of OSU’s defense) is coming to Stillwater. I think OSU wins because it’s the better team, and I think it’s by double digits because the Cowboys have won by double digits all season. But, it might take an interception to two from whichever Tech quarterback plays to allow OSU fans to breath easy. Kyle Boone Score: OSU 44 | Texas Tech 14 Thoughts: OSU…
Three Moves Oklahoma State Wrestling Has Made since AJ Ferrari’s Departure
This summer brought some of the biggest news in recent Oklahoma State wrestling history as NCAA Champion AJ Ferrari and the Oklahoma State wrestling program parted ways. I thought it would be interesting to look at some of the moves that OSU has made since to adjust the lineup and fill some of the gaps.
Notebook: New Starters Settling In, Bloody Brendon Evers, A 14-YearAge Gap
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are rolling into Texas Tech, having beaten their first four opponents by double digits. Oklahoma State hosts the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. But before that game kicks off, OSU players met with reporters Tuesday. Here are three things we learned.
Three Things Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire Said ahead of the Red Raiders’ Game against Oklahoma State
In the first year of his Texas Tech rebuild, Joey McGuire has the Red Raiders competing despite a difficult start to the season. Tech is 3-2 and when the Red Raiders play Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium, it’ll be the fifth straight ranked opponent they have played. McGuire met with reporters this week to discuss the upcoming matchup. Here are three things he said.
Three Burning Questions ahead of Oklahoma State's Matchup with Texas Tech
First off dnt let a lb cover a fast reciever on 4th and 5. 2nd keeping doing really good at what we do good. Special teams, no flags. Ol protecting sanders, 4 man front getting pressure. 3rd take advantage of techs weakness. Poor ol. Poor dl. Make them pay if...
The Rundown: Mike Boynton Discusses Offensive Improvements, First Week of Practice
STILLWATER — The Cowboys are a week into their 2022-23 practices. Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton met with the media to update things on Thursday. Here is everything he said. Opening statement. “We’re midway through the second week of practice. I feel good about where we are. Obviously, a...
Five Things to Know as OSU Prepares for Home Big 12 Opener vs. Texas Tech
You really couldn’t have scripted a better start to Big 12 play for Oklahoma State. Not only did it win on the road Saturday against reigning conference champion Baylor, and in impressive fashion, but OU and Iowa State both took losses last weekend after Texas fell to Texas Tech the previous week, all setting up OSU to march into frontrunner status in the Big 12 heading into Week 6. That should put an extra shine on Saturday’s game as Texas Tech heads to town, so here are five things (plus one, because who doesn’t want an extra bonus nugget?) to know as gameday approaches.
Cowboys’ Offensive Line Steadily Improving, Avenges Baylor Mishaps
STILLWATER — In two games against Baylor last season, Spencer Sanders was sacked three times and hurried on eight other occasions. In Waco on Saturday, Sanders was hurried twice and didn’t hit the scorching turf unless he was on one of his 14 rush attempts. When Oklahoma State...
Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Tom Hutton, Bryson Green, Brendon Evers, Mason Cobb and Caleb Etienne met with reporters to preview the matchup.
