Originally published at: PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU's Tilt with Texas Tech | Pistols Firing. The Cowboys are back in Stilly this weekend to host the Red Raiders on what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. On the line for the Pokes is an undefeated start and the chance to stay in the driver’s seat to Arlington. For Tech, it’s a chance to bounce back from last week’s loss to K-State and stay relevant in the Big 12 race. The Pistols Firing staff convened to share our predictions for Saturday’s score and how we see things playing out. Marshall Scott Score: OSU 42 | Texas Tech 31 Thoughts: This has trap game all over it, to me. OSU is coming off a big win, everyone is patting the Cowboys’ backs and all of a sudden a Texas Tech team that is good in the quick passing game (a weakness of OSU’s defense) is coming to Stillwater. I think OSU wins because it’s the better team, and I think it’s by double digits because the Cowboys have won by double digits all season. But, it might take an interception to two from whichever Tech quarterback plays to allow OSU fans to breath easy. Kyle Boone Score: OSU 44 | Texas Tech 14 Thoughts: OSU…

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO