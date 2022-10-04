Read full article on original website
Burger King Is Revamping Its Brand By Throwing Back To A Classic Jingle
In today's world of social media, memes, and "epic clapbacks," one may feel that the world of marketing has changed rather dramatically from the old days of radio and TV commercials. There's a fair argument to be made about corporations and brands taking advantage of social media, and companies have to adapt to the rules of a changing world to survive. Back a few decades ago, though, TV channels weren't saturated with hashtags or shoutouts, but with another type of marketing stunt designed to appeal to the general consumer: the jingle.
The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich Is Returning To The Menu Again
Once again, a chicken sandwich has caused far more pandemonium than ever thought possible. Before it all began, Chick-fil-A fans always lamented the one day a week when they can't get their fried chicken sandwich fix, due to static store closures on Sundays. Then, in 2019, Popeyes released its chicken sandwich, which caused massive lines and impressively quick sellouts, which "far exceeded...very optimistic expectations," per Forbes. Since then, many chains have engaged in what's now known as the "Chicken Sandwich Wars." During its course, restaurants like Church's, KFC, Wendy's, McDonald's, and many more have launched either new or significantly upgraded versions of the poultry-based menu item, says Restaurant Business Online.
Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter
Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
The Special Guest Who's Cooking At Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant
Although Gordon Ramsay spends a lot of time entertaining people through his shows and TikTok videos, he's also busy running a number of restaurants. Out of all of his restaurants, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay stands above the rest. Located in Chelsea, London, it was the chef's first restaurant and has earned three Michelin stars (via the restaurant website).
Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop Is Back With A New Limited-Edition Flavor
Whether or not you're a fan of soft drinks, Pepsi is one of those brands that's been unquestionably present in supermarkets, gas stations, and stadiums for decades. How does a longtime product stay relevant though in an ever-changing technological climate? Pepsi has experienced steady economic growth over the last two years (via Macrotrends), and the brand's success may be due to its nostalgia-driven marketing.
Why Ina Garten Lets Mac And Cheese Sit Overnight And So Should You
Comfort foods, like mac and cheese, are the culinary equivalent of a big hug from your bestie. If you love the cheesy goodness of baked macaroni and cheese, you are not alone. For centuries, people loved mac and cheese. The first known recipe dates back to Northern Italy in the 1700s, according to the Smithsonian Magazine. Many credit Thomas Jefferson's enslaved chef James Hemmings for crafting the popular American version of the Italian dish (via Smithsonian Magazine). As a result, folks enjoyed Mac and cheese as a special treat during weekends and celebrations.
The McDonald's Adult Happy Meal May Already Be Running Out
On September 27, McDonald's announced its new Happy Meal collaboration with the Cactus Plant Flea Market (per PR Newswire). A great way to stir up childhood memories, the box caters to adults by serving larger food quantities as well as medium fries and a drink. Patrons can choose between a Big Mac and a 10-count chicken McNugget, and each box comes with one of four figurines including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy. "We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said.
Why Alton Brown Doesn't Actually Consider Himself A Chef
Alton Brown, a Food Network star and food scientist extraordinaire, is known for his kooky personality on "Cutthroat Kitchen" and his scientific mind on his TV show "Good Eats". Brown has been in the culinary world since graduating from the New England Culinary Institute in 1997, kicking off his first TV show in July 1999 after deciding that he wanted to make non-traditional cooking shows, when he first started out in film directing commercials (via Food Network).
TikTok's Suspicion About Olive Garden's Iconic Deal Was So Right
Olive Garden has been hinting to its customers about a fan-favorite deal returning to restaurants after launching its very own TikTok account. The first video was a series of pasta bowls with the words "something is coming" written on the screen. Then the restuarnat posted a video with the caption, "Incoming transmission from @nerdist. What could it mean?" with the words "It's coming back" featured in the video. This was followed by three more videos teasing the deal and TikTok started getting suspicious.
Meet The Real Chef Behind The Comedy Horror Film The Menu
When analyzing complex subjects, humor is often a great way to highlight a point. Throughout history, comedic films, at their best, would educate the culture on its blind spots and reveal blatant hypocrisy in everyday life (via Rutgers). From the commentary on the nuanced complexity of LGBTQ+ relationships in the recent film "Bros" to the critiques of media and its treatment of climate change in the Oscar-nominated film "Don't Look Up," film is often a great tool to inform and mobilize the masses.
Nailed It!'s Jacques Torres' Favorite Fast Food Place Might Surprise You - Exclusive
As a world-renowned pasty chef, Jacques Torres has tried a lot of incredible food. But that's not always the case when he's judging cakes created by beginner bakers on "Nailed It!" The show has become known for its epic baking fails, after contestants are asked to recreate beautiful desserts that are made by professionals. While promoting the new Halloween version of the series, Torres revealed in an exclusive interview that this season will also feature some hilarious cake disasters.
Easy Mini Sausage Roll Recipe
Who doesn't love a good, old-fashioned pastry roll and a nice side of sausage for breakfast? If you want to get fancy with things and combine the two, the result is these incredible mini sausage rolls. These rolls are a great addition to any breakfast spread, and whether you're serving them as the main course or as a side, they always do the trick. The combination of the flaky pastry and herbed sausage is truly a match made in heaven.
We Tried Daiya's New Plant-Based Flatbreads. Here's How It Went
Since debuting its ever-popular Cheddar Style and Mozzarella Style Shreds in 2009, Daiya has been a big name in the growing plant-based food movement. It's also served as a reliable source of good-tasting dairy-free and vegan food offerings for anyone looking for a good meal. The growing numbers of vegetarians and vegans are nothing to dismiss, either. More and more people are dipping their toes into the plant-based food movement, with a 6.2% industry increase in 2021 alone and a $7.4 billion market value, according to Daiya (via PR Newswire). Daiya has championed itself as a leader within the community with its growing line of cheese formats including dessert bars, cheesecakes, burritos, pizzas, and more.
Was This GBBO Dessert Inspired By The Corn Kid?
The "corn kid" — whose real name is Tariq — stole hearts with his love of corn when he first appeared in an interview on YouTube channel Recess Therapy. Since then, Tariq's words have been used in a catchy song and many memes all over the internet. In the video, he describes what he likes about corn and wishes everybody a "corntastic day!"
What Happened To Lulu Bang After Shark Tank?
"Shark Tank" is known for helping entrepreneurs get the word out about their products. The business owners can pitch their brand to a team of investors, and the investors have a chance to offer money in exchange for a percentage of the company, a royalty, or something else. Even if the entrepreneur walks away without a deal, the TV appearance often gives the brand plenty of traction.
The McDonald's Restaurant That Pays Tribute To A Music Legend
If you're driving across the United States, you'll probably pass a couple of hundred golden arches that lead you to the front doors of a McDonald's. With over 13,400 locations in the United States alone, you could be in the middle of nowhere and randomly find your burger craving fulfilled with a middle-of-nowhere McDonald's location (via Statista). Even more, the popular fast food chain has placed itself in over 100 countries, often reflecting stark differences in the menu to adhere to each country's cultural tastes. From Mexico's drastic Big Mac meal price, Singapore's unique beverage selection, and France's fancy high-quality sandwiches (and decadent desserts), eating at McDonald's in other countries can be a really cool new culinary experience among your tourist travels.
What Happened To St. James Soup Kitchen After Restaurant: Impossible?
Remember when celebrity chef Robert Irvine and the "Restaurant: Impossible” crew touched down in Newark, New Jersey, to give a much-need lift and upgrade to the struggling and outdated St. James Soup Kitchen? It was season 2, episode 16 of the long-running show, and Food Network described the soup kitchen project as Irvine's "biggest challenge to date.” The building had experienced a fire and related water damage, and the kitchen was in desperate need of new stoves, refrigeration, fryers, and other equipment.
Why Truffles Are So Popular Now
Pigs sniffing through the damp woods and scrounging up a couple of fungi to grace the plates of the uber-rich might be what comes to mind when thinking of truffles. Not as much a topping for fries at a local bar. However, the delicacy has seen a resurgence in popularity, this time for people dining at all price points. Making the leap from food fit for kings to infused into everyday dishes has helped repopularize truffles (via The Guardian).
Easy Homemade Chili Crisp Recipe
Are you back on your healthy meal prep grind and in search of flavorful additions to make those veggie bowls more appealing? Recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for easy homemade chili crisp, which she recommends making for "meal prep and have on hand for meals throughout the week."
