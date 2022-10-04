ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Men Rescued On Lake Winnebago After Their Catamaran Capsizes

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it rescued three men after their catamaran capsized in rough water Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour had created waves five-to-seven feet high on Lake Winnebago. Rescuers say the men were on top of the capsized portion when...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car falls off 16th Street Bridge onto Canal Street, three people dead

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said officers from District 2 were involved in a chase with a vehicle suspected of drug dealing and reckless driving. Police say the chase lasted about one minute as the suspected vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct. The vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line of the roadway, crashed through a fence and went over the side of the bridge.
seehafernews.com

Area Heating Service Manager Urges Furnace Checks

With the arrival of a cold front, lakeshore area homeowners this week are switching from cooling to heating their homes. Kory Klein, Service Manager for Smokey Barbier Heating in Manitowoc says that now is the right time to have your furnace system checked over. “If you want to be proactive...
MANITOWOC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say

A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area.
RACINE, WI
wizmnews.com

Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Opening Arguments Thursday In Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Trial

Opening arguments are set for this morning (October 6th) in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial for 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told Judge Jennifer Dorow Wednesday she wants Brooks to be able to question witnesses if he remains calm and respectful. Brooks is representing...
WAUKESHA, WI

