Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
seehafernews.com
Three Men Rescued On Lake Winnebago After Their Catamaran Capsizes
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says it rescued three men after their catamaran capsized in rough water Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of more than 30 miles per hour had created waves five-to-seven feet high on Lake Winnebago. Rescuers say the men were on top of the capsized portion when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Accepting Donations for Annual Shop with a Cop Event
Every year, the Manitowoc Police Department takes less fortunate children to local stores in an event called Shop with a Cop. This year, they are aiming to adopt 25 families, with help from Big Brothers/Big Sisters Wisconsin Shoreline, however, this event is not cheap. It is estimated that the average...
WISN
Car falls off 16th Street Bridge onto Canal Street, three people dead
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said officers from District 2 were involved in a chase with a vehicle suspected of drug dealing and reckless driving. Police say the chase lasted about one minute as the suspected vehicle fled across the 16th Street viaduct. The vehicle, a Toyota Avalon, crossed the center line of the roadway, crashed through a fence and went over the side of the bridge.
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Area Heating Service Manager Urges Furnace Checks
With the arrival of a cold front, lakeshore area homeowners this week are switching from cooling to heating their homes. Kory Klein, Service Manager for Smokey Barbier Heating in Manitowoc says that now is the right time to have your furnace system checked over. “If you want to be proactive...
seehafernews.com
Discussion Continues on One Day Two Rivers and Manitowoc Sharing Utilities
Citizens in Two Rivers on average pay higher utility rates than their neighbors in Manitowoc. This led to some Cool City residents asking “Will the city one day be able to purchase their basic utility needs from Manitowoc to balance the so-called economies of scale?”. City Manager Greg Buckley...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say
A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area. Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. “The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth,” said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Administrator Accepts Position with Wisconsin Counties Association
Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne has announced that he is stepping down early next year. Payne has taken a position with the Wisconsin Counties Association, which means he will be done leading Sheboygan in March of next year. Payne has been a part of the Sheboygan County government for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wizmnews.com
Removing shirt in court, stuffing sign down his pants, somehow La Crosse County DA Gruenke predicted on WIZM the Waukesha parade trial would be difficult
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Tuesday was worried the trial over the Waukesha parade massacre would be difficult with the defendant representing himself. “It’s hard enough to go smooth when there are experienced lawyers in the courtroom, much less somebody who may not cooperate, may not know how to cooperate,” Gruenke said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, I can just see it being pretty stressful for the people involved.”
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
CBS 58
Family mourning the loss of 38-year-old woman killed in OWI crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A former student advisor for Milwaukee's Custer High School lost her life over the weekend when a drunk driver hit her. And it's an ironic end to her life because Stephanie Kruse was a recovering alcoholic. It's not hard to find social media posts from former...
seehafernews.com
Four Area Products Advance to Top 8 in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest
The field has been narrowed to eight in this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Three area products made the cut, including the top seed, the Volterra Pumper EV Fire Truck made at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton. Also making the cut was the M.V Mark W. Barker made...
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
seehafernews.com
Testimony Underway In Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Trial, Brooks Remains Disruptive
Testimony is underway in the trial for the man accused of killing six people at last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade. 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior was again disruptive to the proceedings – at one point taking off his shirt in the courtroom. In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
seehafernews.com
Opening Arguments Thursday In Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Trial
Opening arguments are set for this morning (October 6th) in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial for 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told Judge Jennifer Dorow Wednesday she wants Brooks to be able to question witnesses if he remains calm and respectful. Brooks is representing...
Comments / 0