WonderWhy
3d ago
So sad 😢. A young woman with goals is killed by a 17 yo fool. I hope they put that kid in adult prison. Nothing else has worked to straighten him out.
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
WLWT 5
Gift of Life: UC freshman killed in hit-and-run gives others another chance at life
CINCINNATI — Cayden Turner was full of life and had a smile that could light up a room. "She was my angel here," her mother, S'keisha Rembert-Wilkerson, said. "Now, she's more of an angelic angel." Last Wednesday, the unthinkable happened — Turner died. She and another student were crossing...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place
Reports of an assault with injuries on West Mitchell Avenue in Winton Place.
911 caller claims shooting was self-defense; mom of victim says it was a set up
A 911 caller said they shot and killed an 18-year-old in self-defense after they tried to rob him at a Fairfield hotel. The victim's mom says it was a set up.
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at 11th and Ann streets in Newport.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township
Reports of an assault with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 injured after shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a shooting in Avondale. Police said two victims came to the hospital, saying they were involved in a shooting on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police said the two victims, who are both men, and are expected to be OK. The shooting took...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue in East Westwood
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Baltimore Avenue in East Westwood.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville
Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill.
Fox 19
Tri-State family discovers healthcare aid allegedly stealing from aging mother
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces charges after investigators say she stole from a patient in her care 12 times. She allegedly did so while caring for the woman at the woman’s Silverton home. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted 30-year-old Lashawnjaree Bryant on charges of theft.
Fox 19
Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
Cincinnati: Police Searching For A Car That Plowed Into Sidewalk Downtown
The Police Are searching for a car that plowed into the side walk downtown. Via Fox19 It happened outside Sundry and Vice just after 10:30 p.m. in an area with permanent outdoor dining for restaurant and this cocktail lounge, referred to as “streateries,” at 13th and Republic streets, police said early Thursday. The driver bailed […]
