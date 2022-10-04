ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WonderWhy
3d ago

So sad 😢. A young woman with goals is killed by a 17 yo fool. I hope they put that kid in adult prison. Nothing else has worked to straighten him out.

WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 injured after shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a shooting in Avondale. Police said two victims came to the hospital, saying they were involved in a shooting on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police said the two victims, who are both men, and are expected to be OK. The shooting took...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Dowlin Drive in Sharonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SHARONVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
FAIRFIELD, OH

