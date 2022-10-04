Read full article on original website
Related
‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's foreign policy failures go back decades
Fox News host Jesse Watters responds to President Biden's nuclear "Armageddon" comment and criticizes him for taking the country back in history on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Putin 'in a corner' with options narrowing
US President Joe Biden admitted this week that American diplomats still did not know how Russian President Vladimir Putin could bring an end to his faltering war in Ukraine and save face. "His hope is that references to nuclear weapons will deter the democracies from delivering weapons to Ukraine, and buy him enough time to get Russian reserves to the battlefield to slow the Ukrainian offensive," Timothy Snyder, an American historian of Russia and Ukraine, wrote this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles
The United States will soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain types of ammunition that are essential to Kyiv's battle against Russia's invasion, as supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced. Washington has become by far the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance provided since that date.
Comments / 0