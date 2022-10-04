COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.

COVINGTON, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO