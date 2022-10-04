ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

accesswdun.com

Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student

Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide

Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Package destined for Oakwood intercepted with $172,000 in fentanyl tablets

A routine check of a package delivery hub this week in Gainesville resulted in the seizure of a shipment of fentanyl tablets. With the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, deputies and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force discovered the package from California that was being shipped to Oakwood.
OAKWOOD, GA
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Jefferson football player

An arrest has been made in the shooting death Wednesday night of a Jefferson High School football player. Gwinnett County Police say 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was discovered in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills near Dave and Buster’s. He had been shot multiple times. Police said Thursday they do...
JEFFERSON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County

COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa

A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
TOCCOA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365

Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison

A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing of a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wuga.org

Saulters tapped as new ACC Police Chief

Athens-Clarke County has a new police chief. Jerry Saulters, the current interim chief, has been named as ACC’s next chief of police. County Manager Blaine Williams made the announcement on Friday afternoon. Saulters started his law enforcement career with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in 1998. Prior to joining...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members

Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
ATHENS, GA

