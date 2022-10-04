Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
accesswdun.com
Police charge Lawrenceville teens in death of Jefferson High School student
Two Lawrenceville teens have been arrested in Anderson, S.C., and are charged in the death of Jefferson High School student Elijah Dewitt. Gwinnett County Police Department officials say that agency has charged Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt of Jefferson.
Police ID and arrest suspect in Athens homicide
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified and arrested a murder suspect: police say 62 year-old Floyd Johnson is the accused triggerman in this past Sunday’s deadly shooting of a man whose body was in a car on Fairview Street in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke...
accesswdun.com
Multi-agency investigation leads to three illegal gambling arrests in Hall County
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Thursday arrested three men who are accused of illegal gambling. Authorities from multiple agencies executed search warrants on Thursday at three Hall County convenience stores. Harun Ur Rashid, 63, of Buford was arrested at a convenience store in the 5800...
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
accesswdun.com
Package destined for Oakwood intercepted with $172,000 in fentanyl tablets
A routine check of a package delivery hub this week in Gainesville resulted in the seizure of a shipment of fentanyl tablets. With the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detection K9, deputies and the Homeland Security Investigations Task Force discovered the package from California that was being shipped to Oakwood.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in Athens weekend murder
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
fox5atlanta.com
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
wuga.org
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Jefferson football player
An arrest has been made in the shooting death Wednesday night of a Jefferson High School football player. Gwinnett County Police say 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was discovered in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills near Dave and Buster’s. He had been shot multiple times. Police said Thursday they do...
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies three killed in crash on Access Road in Newton County
COVINGTON — The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the three men who were killed in a head-on crash on Access Road Wednesday morning. Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, was driving a box truck on Access Road near Dinah Pace Road with passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60, when an oncoming dump truck crossed the yellow center lines and hit them head-on, causing fatal injuries to all three. The three victims were all from Covington.
Arrest made in connection to shooting death of star football player
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department said they have one suspect in custody after a 17-year-old star football player was shot to death outside a metro Atlanta mall. Elijah DeWitt, of Jefferson, was shot to death in a parking lot outside Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mills...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 7-year-old boy who vanished Thursday
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday. Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain. Danny is described as 4 feet 5 inches, 75 pounds...
accesswdun.com
Bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle near Walgreens in Toccoa
A Toccoa man was injured when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Collins Road near Walgreens in Toccoa Wednesday night. Timothy Powers, 44, was charged with failure to yield after he attempted to cross Collins Road with his bicycle and was struck by a Ford Explorer that turned onto Collins Road from Big A Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
nowhabersham.com
Driver escapes injury when chicken feed truck overturns on GA 365
Traffic was temporarily stalled on GA 365 in Mt.Airy late Wednesday when an 18-wheeler hauling chicken feed overturned. Habersham County E-911 dispatched first responders to the scene around 10:36 p.m. A 911 caller reported the truck was “on its side and was leaking.”. According to the Georgia State Patrol,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Fatal hit-and-run driver sentenced to prison
A Newnan woman has been sentenced for the killing of a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man and his dog during a hit-and-run crash. Dominique Houston, 39, will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation, according to Sandy Springs police. Houston pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including...
wuga.org
Saulters tapped as new ACC Police Chief
Athens-Clarke County has a new police chief. Jerry Saulters, the current interim chief, has been named as ACC’s next chief of police. County Manager Blaine Williams made the announcement on Friday afternoon. Saulters started his law enforcement career with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in 1998. Prior to joining...
accesswdun.com
New Gang Prosecution Unit indicts seven alleged Athens gang members
Attorney General Chris Carr’s statewide Gang Prosecution Unit on Tuesday, Oct. 4 indicted seven Athens-Clarke County alleged gang members. The suspects are members of the Red Tape Gang, according to authorities, and have engaged in repeated criminal activities in furtherance of the gang. The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.
Comments / 0