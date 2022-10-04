Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Cool again Saturday, warmer Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue Saturday before warmer weather returns Sunday. It will be a chilly start to the day Saturday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies will start out mostly cloudy, but more sunshine will return during the afternoon.
KWCH.com
Temperatures take a tumble today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne after summer-like Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s, today will feel more like November. Increasing clouds and afternoon sprinkles/patchy drizzle will keep temperatures in the 50s and when you factor in the gusty northeast wind, it will feel even colder. While...
KWCH.com
Much cooler Friday, a few rain showers possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn much cooler Friday with a few rain showers possible over northern Kansas. It will be a cool start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will only reach the 50s to mid 60s with increasing clouds. A few rain showers will be possible throughout the day over northern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Cold air coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s been a mostly grey day but expect clearing skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40′s out west and 50′s through south central Kansas as lighter north winds prevail. Thursday we’ve got mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures for one last day...
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?
Tony Epps Sr is the father of two sons. On March 21, 2007, Tony Epps Sr. left his home in Wichita, Kansas to meet a friend. Tony never returned home. He has never been seen or heard from again. On March 23, 2007, his white 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, was found on Kellogg and Rock Road at a Greenmill Restaurant.
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Fasta Pasta
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Long gone are the days of standing around, waiting for your pot of water to boil. At least that’s the claim from the makers of a microwaveable device that’s promised to help you cook the perfect pasta in 15 minutes or less. The Fasta...
KWCH.com
Junior League of Wichita donation makes popular zoo exhibit possible
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo is one of the state’s most popular attractions, elevated in large part by donations to develop and expand. In 2000, the Junior League of Wichita donated a $1.5 million gift for the zoo to create its “Pride of the Plains” exhibit.
KWCH.com
Man rides back of semi from Wichita to Guthrie, Okla.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Deputies in Logan County, Oklahoma, made an interesting arrest early Monday morning after they found 30-year-old Dustin Slocum standing on the back of a semi. The Gutherie Page News reports the truck’s driver left a Wichita shipping yard heading southbound on I-35. Little did he know...
KWCH.com
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
KWCH.com
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
KWCH.com
‘Holy War’ kicks off Friday night at Riverfront Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The “Holy War” kicks off at 7 p.m. as Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mount Carmel battle it out at Riverfront Stadium. It’s the first-ever high school football game at the stadium in downtown Wichita. The Wichita Wind Surge shared a video on Twitter...
KWCH.com
Highway 56 reopens near McPherson following morning rollover
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Highway 56 has reopened in McPherson County after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials rolled early this morning. The accident happened around 3:36 a.m. at 10th Ave and Highway 56, west of McPherson. The McPherson Fire Department closed the highway for several hours while crews worked to...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Great Plains Renaissance Festival
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lords and Ladies, it is that time of the year again, the Great Plains Renaissance Festival is making its way to Sedgwick County Park. There will be turkey legs, knights doing battle, feats of strength, and much more! You can find more information at greatplainsrenfest.com. Copyright...
KWCH.com
Salina man honors late wife with opening of Kansas’ first mental health gym
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina restaurant owner is hoping to do more than just satisfy people’s appetites. Knowing the impact of mental health, he’s providing a place where people can find some relaxation, a mental health gym that also honors a life. The concept of a mental...
KWCH.com
100s of vendors at Holiday Galleria
An eighth-grade student said he was choking on a water bottle cap when his teacher jumped into action to save him. For that, he's forever grateful. If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping and have some fun, you won't want to miss Holiday Galleria at the Century II Expo.
KWCH.com
Cleanup planned for decades-long contamination impacting NE Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) are seeking input on cleaning up contaminated groundwater in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. The nearly $14 million project would clean up a contaminant that’s been there for decades, potentially causing life-threatening health issues...
KWCH.com
Some birds off exhibit at Sedgwick County Zoo due to bird flu
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said Thursday some birds will be off exhibit until further notice due to the threat of bird flu. The zoo said two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases have recently been identified in Kansas and the SCZ bird care team is taking precautions to protect their areas. Therefore, the flamingos, farms birds, and pelicans, will be off exhibit until further notice to prevent contact with wild waterfowl.
