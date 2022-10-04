ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers Multifamily Asset Sale in Greater Phoenix

Oct. 7, 2022 – Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Glenridge Apartments, a 135-unit multifamily property in Glendale, Arizona. The asset traded for $31.5 million, or $233,333 per unit. “Glenridge’s superior Northwest Valley location, and opportunities to increase...
The Arizona multifamily industry remains positive despite some headwinds, AMA Perspectives & Projections panelists share

PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Oct. 7, 2022) – Arizona’s multifamily industry has been one of the most robust the past few years, even during the pandemic. While there is still plenty of runway as 2023 nears, there are some headwinds that could slow down the momentum. They include a lack of housing supply and a lack of affordable housing.
BOMA Greater Phoenix invites all Valley building owners to take part in ‘Light to Unite,’ commemorating 240th anniversary of Purple Heart Award

PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Oct. 7, 2022) — BOMA Greater Phoenix is inviting all Valley commercial building owners to take part on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in the national “Light to Unite” event, a commemoration and celebration of the 240th anniversary of the U.S. Purple Heart Award. The National...
