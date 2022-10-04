ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Sisters Both Crowned 'Miss Maryland' Compete On 'The Voice' (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJmRN_0iLC7v8l00
The Marilynds. Photo Credit: Tina Thorpe NBC

A pair of sisters both previously crowned Miss Maryland have taken their talents to NBC's "The Voice."

Lindsay and Kasey Staniszewski performed Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You" on the Monday, Oct. 3 episode.

The Staniszewski sisters both served as state ambassadors: Lindsay was Miss Maryland 2010 and Kasey was Miss Maryland USA 2013.

Together they are The Marilynds, "making their mark in the entertainment industry, sharing their love for a truly universal language — music — and their voices with the world, note by note," their website says.

The sisters earned chair turns from judges Camila Cabello and John Legend. Click here to watch their performance and see who they chose as their coach.

to follow Daily Voice Carroll and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Teen Stuns On 'The Voice' With Four Chair Turns

A 17-year-old girl from Maryland wowed judges on NBC's "The Voice." Parijita Bastola, of Severna Park, performed Labrinth's "Jealous" on the Sept. 27 episode, all while making history as the first Nepalese American to audition on the singing show. Seconds into the song, John Legend whipped his chair around. Then...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Daily Voice

WATCH: Northborough Teen Wows 'The Voice' Judges With Soulful Take On Rock Hit

A 19-year-old Northborough man continued the Worcester County dominance on "The Voice" this week with his powerful rendition of a Kings of Leon hit. Zach Newbould appeared on Monday's episode, Oct. 3, of the popular NBC singing competition and had two of the judges fighting for him to join their team. Newbould elected to sing "Use Somebody" to show off his raspy, soulful pipes, which got Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello to spin in their chairs less than a minute into his slowed-down version.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
John Legend
Daily Voice

SECRET STASH: Driver Busted, $81,000 In Drug Money Seized Near GWB, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Detectives in Bergen County arrested an out-of-state driver who they said was running drug money after they found $80,945 stashed in a secret compartment of his car. Jose A. Rosa Vasquez, a 31-year-old Dominican National who lives in Hazelton, PA, was stopped in Leonia by investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Monday, Oct. 3.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea

A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Miss Maryland Usa#Nbc#Universal Language#Miss Maryland Usa 2013#Daily Voice Carroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Boy Shot Dead After School In East Orange

A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a school in Essex County Monday, Oct. 3, officials said. The boy was shot at Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange as students after dismissal around 3 p.m., authorities said. It happened near the Edward T. Bowser School of Excellence.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Detectives Nab Out-Of-State Dealers In Teaneck With Coke, Loaded Guns, $25G: Prosecutor

Three Massachusetts men were carrying several ounces of cocaine, two loaded handguns and $25,515 in suspected drug money when they were stopped in Teaneck, authorities said. Narcotic Task Force detectives had learned that Kelvin Perez, 36, Brayan Lebron, 23, and Joseph Espinal, 22, all of Lawrence, MA were “transporting bulk amounts of suspected narcotics, weapons, and money derived from criminal activity” through the area, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
376K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy