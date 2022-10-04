Sisters Both Crowned 'Miss Maryland' Compete On 'The Voice' (VIDEO)

The Marilynds. Photo Credit: Tina Thorpe NBC

A pair of sisters both previously crowned Miss Maryland have taken their talents to NBC's "The Voice."

Lindsay and Kasey Staniszewski performed Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You" on the Monday, Oct. 3 episode.

The Staniszewski sisters both served as state ambassadors: Lindsay was Miss Maryland 2010 and Kasey was Miss Maryland USA 2013.

Together they are The Marilynds, "making their mark in the entertainment industry, sharing their love for a truly universal language — music — and their voices with the world, note by note," their website says.

The sisters earned chair turns from judges Camila Cabello and John Legend. Click here to watch their performance and see who they chose as their coach.

