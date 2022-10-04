Read full article on original website
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
realestatedaily-news.com
MODERNE Communities Closes on 14-Acres at Gladden Farms
– MODERNE Communities recently closed on its purchase of 14-acres from Gladden Phase II, LLC for $4.35 million ($24,000 per lot). The parcel is situated within the Gladden master planned community in Marana, where MODERNE Communities will develop a build-to-rent community - MODERNE at Gladden Farms. Construction is targeted to begin on the gated community of 182 single-family homes for rent in 2023.
KOLD-TV
Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
azcommerce.com
TuSimple Celebrates Expansion And Grand Opening Of New Tucson Facility
TUCSON, AZ (October 6, 2022) — Today, TuSimple company leadership, Governor Doug Ducey, and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and...
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into Front
Local restaurant is open again after a garbage truck smashed into the front of it.John Aledia/Unsplash. Much of what restaurants have been hit with in recent years they couldn’t see coming. From the pandemic closures to the food shortages and the struggle of finding employees once opening back up, many of the food industry issues blindsided restaurants here in Tucson (as well as the rest of the country). However, to top it all off, one thing a local restaurant didn’t see coming was a garbage truck smashing into the front of the building.
Tucson Meet Yourself 2022: Know before you go
The festival runs Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9, occupying a three-block area in and around Jacomé Plaza, in front of the main library at 101 N. Stone Ave.
Refinery29
A Week In Tucson, AZ, On A $101,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a consulting engineer who makes $101,000 per year and spends some of her...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
realestatedaily-news.com
Outreach Program and Sponsors to Package 50,000 Meals for Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA (Oct. 7, 2022): The Outreach Program and Sponsors will be at the Muslim Community Center of Tucson, 5100 N Kevy Pl, Tucson, AZ 85704 on Sunday, October 16th, 12:30 pm to package 50,000 high-protein meals to support Local Feeding Programs. For a number of years, Catalina United Methodist...
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
One man dead in shooting on 4th avenue
On October 7, 2022, the Tucson Police Department was investigating a shooting that happened was 4th Avenue near East 6th Street.
Oro Valley police look for lottery ticket thief
Oro Valley police are looking for a man accused of stealing lottery tickets. Police say the man stole $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K at 8780 N. Oracle Road.
KGUN 9
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead. There are no suspects in custody as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Stay...
New Dining Option in Patagonia
The Queen is dead. Long Live The Queen! Elizabeth has passed away, but now we’ve got, right here in town, a new and lovely, youthful queen known as The Queen of Cups. In Tarot, cups mean plenitude. Located on Smelter Alley, behind the Gathering Grounds, in a repurposed warehouse,...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
One man hospitalized in Tucson shooting
One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night. It happened on the 500 block of South 4th Avenue.
University of Arizona brings back nap pods
The University of Arizona has brought back on-campus naps for Wildcats. HOHM, is a custom-engineered 43.5 square-foot sleeping pod that brings needed naps to new places.
