#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
41nbc.com
RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital brings free clinic to Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — The Critter Fixers are inviting you and your pet to a free pop-up clinic happening in Macon. Our Junior Journalist Abigail Brook Goss met with the Critter Fixers to get a scoop on what's in store. Did you know 70 percent of U.S. households own a...
wgxa.tv
Atlanta Gas Light and Macon Bibb Fire Dept. team up for gas leak simulation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Class was in session as Macon-Bibb firefighters and Atlanta Gas Light were put to the test. In a hyper-realistic exercise, crews sprung into action on a call that Special Operations Officer Garin Flanders says comes into the station more often. "We actually have two live calls going...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
41nbc.com
Visit Macon announces recipients of over $500,000 in relief funds
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thanks to the American Rescue Funds Act, more than $500,000 in relief funds are on the way to Macon-Bibb. According to a release from Visit Macon, the money was awarded to a second group of Macon-Bibb travel and tourism focused businesses and organizations. Since May of 2022, over $1,000,000 in total relief has made its way to 20 different local travel and tourism businesses.
'Intentionally, illegally filling up our catch basins': Macon-Bibb adopts $250 fine for street litter, debris
MACON, Ga. — Just a week ago, Macon Water Authority crews cleared storm drains for days preparing for effects from Hurricane Ian. That storm threat came just weeks after Zebulon Road flooded during a thunderstorm. Bibb commissioners want to make sure that doesn't happen again. Tuesday, they adopted a new plan to raise the fine for anyone dumping trash or yard clippings into the street.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
WRDW-TV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Thursday Mix- Croc's anniversary, the Augusta Greek Festival, and more!. Happy Wednesday! On today’s show, we talk about Crocs’ anniversary, as well as the Augusta Greek Festival! Tune in to Morning Mix!
Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue
MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
AOL Corp
This brunch spot is the best in Georgia, Yelp says. Why customers can’t get enough
A Georgia restaurant serves “colossal cinnamon rolls” — and was named the state’s best place to go for brunch. Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove is the Peach State’s No. 1 brunch spot, according to a list published Sept. 19. The eatery received statewide recognition...
$50K in American Rescue Plan money going to new Tyler Perry exhibit in the Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. — Roughly half a million dollars of American Rescue Plan money is on the way to Macon, helping at least 10 different nonprofits and attractions. More than $50,000 is set to go to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and $100,000 for Macon's Bicentennial celebration. Wednesday's announcement...
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
Dublin development authority details economic goals for city
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a red Nissan Titan was traveling south on Hartley Bridge...
'Could get killed out here': Giant sinkholes on Panther Branch Road in Washington County 'Driving Me Crazy!'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some folks living on Panther Branch Road have had a 'sinking' feeling for the past year and a half with a big problem on their county road. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went out there to show you what's been going on. "It's a big-time safety...
A new degree program aims to draw mid-career jobseekers to teaching
The federal department of education is granting $9.6 million to a partnership between five Georgia school systems and Mercer University’s Tift College of Education. The aim of the partnership is luring mid-career people to teaching. The money will pay for 170 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees in a...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man in hospital after being shot
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday. According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Facebook page, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. where they found a man shot. The victim was stabilized by EMS and taken to Atrium Health Navicent.
