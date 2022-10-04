ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

RAFB Russell Parkway Gate closing for a month

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — One of the gates to Robins Air Force Base is undergoing some repairs, and will be closed for a month starting Friday, October 7th. According to RAFB, the Russell Parkway Gate will be closed until November 7th in order to undergo some asphalt and concrete repairs. While the Russell Parkway Gate is closed, regularly scheduled gate barrier maintenance is postponed.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
City
Montrose, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Visit Macon announces recipients of over $500,000 in relief funds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thanks to the American Rescue Funds Act, more than $500,000 in relief funds are on the way to Macon-Bibb. According to a release from Visit Macon, the money was awarded to a second group of Macon-Bibb travel and tourism focused businesses and organizations. Since May of 2022, over $1,000,000 in total relief has made its way to 20 different local travel and tourism businesses.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Things To Do#Halloween Costume#Newtown#Grand Opera#Haunted House#Beer Festival#Travel Destinations#The Macon Bike Party#Bike Walk Macon
13WMAZ

'Intentionally, illegally filling up our catch basins': Macon-Bibb adopts $250 fine for street litter, debris

MACON, Ga. — Just a week ago, Macon Water Authority crews cleared storm drains for days preparing for effects from Hurricane Ian. That storm threat came just weeks after Zebulon Road flooded during a thunderstorm. Bibb commissioners want to make sure that doesn't happen again. Tuesday, they adopted a new plan to raise the fine for anyone dumping trash or yard clippings into the street.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue

MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
13WMAZ

Dublin development authority details economic goals for city

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after crash on Hartley Bridge Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on the 4800-block of Hartley Bridge Road in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened after 12 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a red Nissan Titan was traveling south on Hartley Bridge...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins man in hospital after being shot

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday. According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Facebook page, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. where they found a man shot. The victim was stabilized by EMS and taken to Atrium Health Navicent.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy