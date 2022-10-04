ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 85

heyyou
3d ago

Hell no, Nessel must go. Whitmer, Nessel and Benson remind me of the Sanderson sisters who have come from the dead to eat your children. Just in time for Halloween. These dudettes REALLY scare me! Be scared! Vote them out!!

Reply(8)
48
Dominic Sabatini
3d ago

Why isn't this Considered Voter Intimidation? The Media is The Most Dangerous Thing To America And Americans!!!! The Local Media is trying to Influence An Election by Posting and Reporting Stories like this!!!! Plus the Anti Dixon ads have the Local News personalities in the Ads!!!! It's Pathetic and it's Intimidation and Shameful!!!!!

Reply(7)
40
Paul Baumgart
3d ago

red all the way taking these three woman out of office is a must. They've killed enough people and jobs no matter what fake news says. We lived through it. Never again. Take back our state

Reply(3)
25
Related
WLNS

Survey: Republicans trailing big in Michigan elections

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to the latest polling data, Democrats have a big lead in the midterm elections. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a 17-point edge over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. In addition to Whitmer’s lead, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a 17-point lead and Attorney General Dana Nessel is ahead by 12-points. Nessel’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled

The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every question regarding abortion rights in Michigan. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under two court orders that bar enforcement of the 1931 law. That dormant law would ban abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Finley: Can Dixon do what Engler did?

Republicans grasping for a glimmer of hope in what's shaping up to be a bleak election cycle for them in Michigan look back to 1990, when John Engler surged to a last-minute victory over Gov. Jim Blanchard. Remember, they say, that Engler was down by a seemingly insurmountable 14 points...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers

Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

How a former Republican state lawmaker became an "independent for Whitmer"

Last week Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign announced endorsements from more than 100 political independents supporting Whitmer’s bid for reelection. The list included CEOs, a political appointee from Rick Snyder’s administration and former State Representative David Maturen. Maturen was a Republican politician for 30 years. He served...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

DETROIT – Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Person
Jocelyn Benson
WILX-TV

Why are there so many uncontested candidates in Mid-Michigan?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan, there are 170 races on the 2022 ballot that are uncontested. That means either no one is running or the people on the ballot didn’t have an opponent. These seats range from county commissioner, mayor, school board, and village offices. But why are...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Attorney General#Democratic Voters#Independent Voters#Election State#Republican#Wdiv Detroit News#Ag#Sos#Gop
Michigan Advance

Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
traverseticker.com

Inside Northern Michigan's Housing Shortage

How much new residential development in northern Michigan is enough? City of Traverse City commissioners pondered that question two weeks ago, when Planning Director Shawn Winter shared that more than 600 housing units were currently in development within city limits, not including single-family homes. It’s also a question that housing experts and construction trades professionals in Michigan have been asking over the past year and a half, as the state has cycled through a relative boom in residential building. How much of that development is happening in northern Michigan, and how much of a dent is it making in the area’s oft-discussed housing shortage? The Ticker investigates.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy