ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Bid for new train service between Wales and London

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KNcn_0iLC69Kh00

A new train service between Wales and London could be launched within three years.

Prospective operator Grand Union Trains (GUT) said it wants to run five daily return services between Carmarthen, south-west Wales and London Paddington from 2025.

It has submitted an application to regulator the Office of Rail and Road for permission to run the services on an open access basis in competition with Great Western Railway.

The Government issues contracts for most train services on Britain’s railways, but there are four open access operators, which do not receive subsidies from the Department for Transport.

They are Grand Central, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains and Lumo.

GUT’s bid involves building a new station at Felindre – next to the M4 motorway to the north of Swansea – which would reduce journey times from Carmarthen and Llanelli to Cardiff and on to London by around 20 minutes.

A fleet of new bi-mode trains which can be powered by electricity or diesel would be used.

Passengers would benefit from “best experience in the market” with bigger seats, more legroom, increased luggage space and a buffet car on every service, according to GUT.

The project is being developed in partnership with European investment company Serena Industrial Partners and Spanish train operator Renfe.

GUT managing director Ian Yeowart said: “We have been pleased to work on promoting this important service which will, for the first time, deliver significant new infrastructure as part of the application process.

“Our high-quality offer will undoubtedly improve the user’s experience while using the UK rail network, a worldwide rail reference that continues to evolve every day.

“For this goal, we have been proud to work alongside colleagues at Serena and Renfe whose vision for improved services is close to our own and has enabled us to put forward this ambitious project to the ORR.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bodies of kidnapped California family including baby found in orchard

A baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead in a central California orchard. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Wednesday the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard, about 140 miles south-east of San Francisco, and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”
MERCED COUNTY, CA
newschain

5 coat trends that will be huge this season

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet. We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s...
APPAREL
newschain

William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland for day-long visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region. William and Kate will fulfil a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wales#Infrastructure#Grand Union Trains#Great Western Railway#Heathrow Express#M4#European#Spanish
newschain

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

A serial killer thought to be responsible for the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman in California since April 2021 seems to be “on a mission”, police said. Ballistics tests and some video evidence have linked the crimes in the cities of Stockton...
OAKLAND, CA
newschain

Babies in Tigray dying at four times pre-war levels, says study

Babies in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are dying in their first month of life at four times the rate before the war cut off access to most medical care for more than five million people, according to the most sweeping study yet of how mothers and children are suffering.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning. Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
newschain

Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold

The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland to Turkey met on Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies. The inaugural summit of the European...
ECONOMY
newschain

Only around one in five trains will run on Saturday due to rail strike

Rail passengers are set for more travel chaos as only around 20% of normal train services will run on Saturday due to another strike by union members. More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 15 train operating companies will walk out in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Steve Cooper signs new Forest contract after speculation over his future

Under-pressure Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract until 2025. Cooper was reported to be facing the sack earlier this week after a run of five successive Premier League defeats following promotion last season, but he has now tied his future to the club for the next three years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mayor declares state of emergency for New York City over migrants

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable”. “A city recovering from an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

‘Neighbour from hell’ jailed for 15 years over gas blast that killed toddler

A “neighbour from hell” has been jailed for 15 years after causing a gas explosion which killed a toddler when he cut pipes to sell them for scrap metal. Two-year-old George Hinds died in the explosion in Heysham, Lancashire, on May 16 last year after Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe while drunk and under the influence of drugs in the early hours of the morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023

Liverpool has vowed to throw the “best party ever” as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena next May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13, after the city fended off competition from bookmakers’ favourite Glasgow.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy