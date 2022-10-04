Read full article on original website
News On 6
Transportation Commission Approves 20th Annual 8-Year Construction Plan For 2023-2030
The Transportation Commission, which oversees the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, approved the 20th annual eight-year construction plan for 2023-2030 this week. The construction plan contains all of the critically needed infrastructure improvements to the highway system throughout the state. There are over 1,700 projects included in the current plan which...
News On 6
Oklahoma Gas Prices Rise As Oil Producers Announce Slash In Production
The average gas price in Oklahoma has increased by nearly 10 cents over the past week, coinciding with the announcement of a large cut in oil production by major producers. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $3.557 on Friday, according to AAA. A week ago, the average was $3.466.
News On 6
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
News On 6
Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers Say Cost Of Hay Is Increasing Dramatically
The cost to buy hay in Oklahoma is spiking as much as three times its usual price. The rising cost is not only affecting farmers and ranchers; it's also going to hit your wallet at the grocery store. Rancher Ron King says hay shouldn’t easily split in half because it should have moisture in it. King said that means it’s not as nutrient-rich for cattle, and it keeps getting stuck in his machine, causing it to constantly break down.
News On 6
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing For Justice Reform Bill Hb 4369
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a ceremonial bill signing for justice reform bill HB 4369 on Wednesday. Governor Stitt will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest as well as other advocates for criminal justice reform. The Governor's Office says House Bill 4369 incentivizes compliance with parole...
News On 6
After A Week In The 80s, Temps Dip Much Lower This Weekend
Tracking showers this morning and it will be a much cooler day. Will see off and on showers out west most of the day Saturday. Overnight rain chances return and will linger into the morning. Rain chances taper off in central Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be cool, with...
News On 6
Fall Like Weather Returns Soon
A mild day is ahead before a strong fall cold front arrives early Friday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. We’ll expect one more relatively mild and warm day across Eastern Oklahoma as afternoon temperatures remain into the mid-80s. A few clouds will be nearby, but mostly sunny conditions will remain along with north winds at six to 15 mph. The fire spread rates will continue to be a concern with dry conditions and low humidity Thursday afternoon. Another strong fall cold front arrives early Friday morning with gusty north winds and cooler weather that should persist through the weekend. Most shower chances initially will remain west, but will slowly advance into eastern Oklahoma Sunday into early next week.
News On 6
Biden Administration Pushes Back Against Oklahoma SB3XX
The Biden Administration called out Oklahoma's new law that blocks certain gender treatments at OU Children's Hospital in exchange for millions in new funding. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra called it a "disturbing attack" on "some of our country's most vulnerable children." Becerra said the services...
News On 6
Oklahoma High School Ranks In Top 1% Nationally
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics ranked in the top 1% of public high schools nationwide. The ranking was based off academic statistics, college readiness and great reviews from students and parents. Out of 451 schools in the state, OSSM was the highest ranked public school and ranks first...
