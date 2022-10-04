ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park

Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
MICHIGAN STATE
First snowflakes fly in Michigan

The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan sees first snowfall of the season

GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
BRIGHTON, MI
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20

A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Some October snow in the forecast for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

You’re not going to believe this, but snow is invading Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Okay, you probably do believe that. It is October, after all. This is fairly normal for the Yoopers. Actually, on Oct. 6, 2000, the U.P. recorded 12 inches of snow at the NWS office in Negaunee Township.
ENVIRONMENT
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages

If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
MICHIGAN STATE
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
MICHIGAN STATE
