Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
Welcome Home! Michigan Woman Gets $5,000 Surprise With Her New Home
Now, I am a homeowner but something seems wrong with this. Imagine finding the home of your dreams. You are ready to start a new era of your life. However, there is a BIG thing standing in your way. After moving to Michigan and starting her medical career, Nicole Geissinger...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan sees first snowfall of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
HometownLife.com
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
Where Three Ghost Towns Can Be Found in Southwest Michigan
Back in the day, these three Michigan towns were full of people and buildings. Now, they're gone and buried. It's amazing to me how a town can thrive one minute only to be buried under sand dunes the next. The storied history of these three Southwest Michigan ghost towns is surprising.
How to get a winter’s worth of firewood from Michigan state forests for $20
A special permit from the Department of Natural Resources can help you stay cozy this winter with Michigan-sourced fuelwood for your campfires or wood-burning stove. DNR fuelwood permits allow households to gather up to five cords of dead and downed firewood from state forestland in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula for personal use. The 2022 fuelwood permit costs $20 and is valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
Michigan Woman Gets Stuck with $5,200 Water Bill After Buying New Home
A Michigan woman was recently faced with a seriously steep water bill. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Nicole Geissinger, a 32-year-old physician, got a $5,200 bill from the city of Detroit. She called the Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) who told her she received the past owner's bill, which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some October snow in the forecast for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
You’re not going to believe this, but snow is invading Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Okay, you probably do believe that. It is October, after all. This is fairly normal for the Yoopers. Actually, on Oct. 6, 2000, the U.P. recorded 12 inches of snow at the NWS office in Negaunee Township.
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages
If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
Boat crashes into pier after 2 men fall overboard in Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man was arrested after his unoccupied boat crashed into a pier in Northern Michigan. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene in the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore in Elmwood Township at 7:51 p.m. on Monday.
