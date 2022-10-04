ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children’s Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in Rare Gala Appearance

On the red carpet outside the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala on Saturday night, the organization’s president and CEO Paul Viviano explained how, if this were a typical event, the musical headliner would deliver a “low-ley” performance of two or three songs. But this year’s installment, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, was anything but routine. That was all thanks to Justin Timberlake as the 41-year-old crooner not only agreed to show up but to put on a show — a 40-minute mini-concert of 10 songs including his tracks “Suit & Tie,” “Señorita” and “Can’t Fight the Feeling” mixed in with classic...
TVLine

Titans Season 4 Sets Release Date, Reveals Supernatural Cult-Themed Teaser and Beast Boy's Supersuit

Nightwing and his fellow Titans will swing back into crimefighting action on Thursday, Nov. 3, it was announced this weekend at New York Comic Con. Season 4 will launch with its first two episodes, followed by weekly episodes releases through Dec. 1. An additional six episodes will be released in 2023. HBO Max also revealed a supernatural cult-themed teaser video (watch above), as well as a first look at a new supersuit for Beast Boy (played by Ryan Potter), which was created by costume designer LJ Shannon (right; click to zoom). In Titans Season 4, the titular team of heroes, as teased in the...
