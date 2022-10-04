Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Emblazoned on the cover of our Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) 2022 cover is the image of young Rocco Intonato, a nonverbal boy with autism who is the focus of the new documentary short film Rocco Up. Included in HIFF’s “Shorts Program: Views from Long Island,” the film will see its New York premiere at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 and will be screened a second time in East Hampton at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.

MONTAUK, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO