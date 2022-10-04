Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
danspapers.com
‘Rocco Up’ Puts Unconditional Love to Film at HIFF
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Emblazoned on the cover of our Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) 2022 cover is the image of young Rocco Intonato, a nonverbal boy with autism who is the focus of the new documentary short film Rocco Up. Included in HIFF’s “Shorts Program: Views from Long Island,” the film will see its New York premiere at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13 and will be screened a second time in East Hampton at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
danspapers.com
Making Waves: Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue and Jack’s House Children’s Center in Westhampton Beach. Making Waves:...
danspapers.com
Things to Do in the Hamptons: October 7–13, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Get out and about in the Hamptons this week for fun, culture, live shows, outdoor activities, workshops and more, October 7-13, 2022. HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS. David Sedaris at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Friday, October 7, 9–11 p.m. Don’t...
danspapers.com
Video: Pros Shredding at the New Montauk Skatepark
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. After only being open about a month, the newly renovated (completely rebuilt) Montauk Skatepark is already showing up in some rad videos and promos, like this one for Noah clothing featuring pro skaters Chris Tenorio, Cooper Winterson, Duncan Rowland, John Gardner and Rayad Abaza showing off their skills, along with some Noah threads.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
danspapers.com
Things to Do for Kids & East End Family Fun This Week: October 7–13, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Enjoy the East End events for kids and the whole family this week, October 7–13, 2022, plus 10 go-to reliable Hamptons and North Fork venues. Top 5 Kids Events To Check Out This Week. TGIF It’s Fri-Yay!. Friday, October...
danspapers.com
Shuck Them All at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Oyster Fest
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Greenport Harbor Brewing Company is celebrating beer and the East End shellfish bounty at their annual Oyster Fest at their tasting room in the Village of Greenport this Sunday, October 9 from 2–6 p.m. Guests at this fun fall event...
danspapers.com
Things to Do on the North Fork, October 7–13, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Get out and about on the North Fork this week to find fun, culture, live shows, art, outdoor adventures and more, October 7–13, 2022. NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS. Broadway Fright Night at The Suffolk. Friday, October 7, 8 p.m. Enjoy...
danspapers.com
El Turco Review: Falling for Delicious, Authentic Turkish Cuisine in East Hampton
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. If you’ve spent significant time in the Hamptons, you know there are limited options when it comes to ethnic food. Tired of lobster rolls, fish tacos and roasted chicken? Craving a delicious Mediterranean dining experience where you aren’t rushed or ignored but welcomed like family and long lost royalty? That’s where El Turco in East Hampton comes in.
RELATED PEOPLE
danspapers.com
Suffolk Water Authority Lifts Emergency Call for Conservation
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Suffolk County Water Authority lifted the Stage 1 Water Emergency that the agency issued amid an ongoing drought and urged residents to do a better job heeding future warnings. SCWA had issued the emergency for the East End and then...
danspapers.com
4 Montauk Residents Nabbed in Alleged Cocaine Ring
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Four people were arrested for allegedly buying large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic and selling it at bars in their hometown of Montauk, Suffolk County prosecutors said. Angel Garces-Diaz, Anuedy Garces-Medrano, Yadaris Baez-Rivera and Everado Hernandez were...
Comments / 0