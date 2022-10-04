On September 30, Colorado Concern, a “network of chief executives on a mission to protect and enhance the economic growth environment in the State of Colorado,” hosted a forum for senior business executives and elected officials to hear the two candidates for Colorado governor, incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and challenger CU Regent Heidi Ganahl. The event was billed as providing each of them with “uninterrupted time to expand on policy issues related to business and the state economy in a robust policy conversation moderated by Dean Singleton.” Long known as a force of nature in the newspaper industry in Colorado and around the country, Singleton owned the Denver Post from 1987 to 2013.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO