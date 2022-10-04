ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 50

Jer Tapia
3d ago

well why didn't he fight them in his first round...oh wait, then he was only shadow boxing. nah, I think everyone's good with him gone. I am at least.

Reply
26
Steve Pierce
3d ago

he bought the election, screwed us during covid, increased spending on useless social programs, invited the homeless, tolerated downtown rioting, favored less police, catch and release. His only real concern, the fruit flag crowd, school grooming. Another polis term is colorado suicide.

Reply(2)
15
Ben Carpenter
3d ago

polis created these issues, they did not exist before he became Governor.....fixing the issues, would go against the entire Democratic agenda, he didn't know how to keep it from occuring, he certainly doesn't know how to fix the mess he's made.

Reply
12
Related
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
villagerpublishing.com

Dean Singleton grills Polis and Ganahl on how they would govern Colorado

On September 30, Colorado Concern, a “network of chief executives on a mission to protect and enhance the economic growth environment in the State of Colorado,” hosted a forum for senior business executives and elected officials to hear the two candidates for Colorado governor, incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and challenger CU Regent Heidi Ganahl. The event was billed as providing each of them with “uninterrupted time to expand on policy issues related to business and the state economy in a robust policy conversation moderated by Dean Singleton.” Long known as a force of nature in the newspaper industry in Colorado and around the country, Singleton owned the Denver Post from 1987 to 2013.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity

We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
coloradopolitics.com

SLOAN | Polis, Colorado embrace the war on warmth

Gov. Jared Polis found himself in a bit of a dilemma recently. He didn't obtain for Colorado a waiver from federal ozone pollution regulations despite the fact much of that pollution is from out of state. Nevertheless, he's effectively condemning the federal agency who'd grant that waiver, the Environmental Protection Agency, for reclassifying the Denver Metro North Front Range to "severe" non-attainment of federal ozone guidelines.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Millions in pandemic relief awarded to government workers as bonuses

Government employees across Colorado took home millions in bonus pay from federal pandemic relief dollars with some pocketing hefty sums. State of play: More than $20 million from Colorado's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money went to frontline government workers during the pandemic — but thousands more went to employees who worked from home, skipped vaccinations or didn't qualify as essential, according to a new Axios Denver investigation.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Worst Colorado Places for Drivers Who Won't Stay in Their Lane

"Stay in your lane" is a phrase frequently used when people drift from what they do best. But failing to remain between the lines on roadways can have tragic consequences, as seen in the growing death toll on Colorado roadways. According to the Colorado State Patrol, fatalities caused by lane...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Supreme Court#Inflation And Economy#Democratic#Republican#Colorado Matters#Americans#Coloradans
cpr.org

Cyberattacks hit multiple Colorado communities this year. The latest state government attack shows why experts are worried

After ransomware disrupted the government services of multiple Colorado communities earlier this year, state officials warned that cybercrime is on the rise. That alert rang true Wednesday when a cyberattack from a foreign entity took down Colorado.gov, the homepage for the state’s online services. The attack was limited to...
COLORADO STATE
ngazette.com

The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo

The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
9NEWS

Heidi Ganahl declines 9NEWS debate with Gov. Jared Polis

DENVER — Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl declined to debate Democratic Gov. Jared Polis on 9NEWS later this month, her campaign announced Friday. "The Heidi Ganahl for Governor campaign is declining a debate proposed by Denver’s 9NEWS because of biased reporting by one of the network’s 'non-negotiable moderators,' " the news release said in part.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

A panel will begin the renaming process for Mount Evans next week

A renaming advisory board will on Tuesday begin a months-long process that could end in the renaming of Mount Evans, the state’s 14th tallest 14er that looms over metro Denver. It’s part of a process to rename a dozen of the state’s mountains and waterways long considered offensive, controversial...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado

Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Re-elect Jason Crow in CD-6

Jason Crow, now seeking a third term as Colorado’s 6th Congressional District U.S. representative, has won wide-ranging respect. He is a veteran with a distinguished service record; a prominent attorney — and an elected Democrat who has managed to sidestep his party’s radical lurch to the left in recent years.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy