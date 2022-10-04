Read full article on original website
Trump4prisonow
3d ago
Lt governor John Fetterman joined Americorps and went to Pennsylvania and educated children and helped kids get the GED. doc oz went on television and scammed people with fake miracle weight loss pills lotions and gadgets.
Reply(28)
30
dixie
3d ago
Oh follow the money? Have we followed the money George soros has provided the left with to take this country dow? I don’t think anything’s been done to check on that. Also has anyone looked into the money contributed to the biden family by our adversaries at the time the big guy is president of OUR country? I don’t think so
Reply(7)
22
Sigsafe365
3d ago
Don't get it????? Please explain the difference between this and the $350, million given by Zuckerberg to get Biden and others like him elected in 2020?
Reply(9)
17
