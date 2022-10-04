ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
People

Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'

"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Rome, NY
State
Alaska State
City
Queens, NY
City
Brentwood, NY
People

First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'

The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene!  Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

Princess Anne Makes Surprise Visit to New York City — and Rides the Staten Island Ferry!

Queen Elizabeth's daughter also visited the National Lighthouse Museum on Staten Island Princess Anne made a surprise visit to New York City that included a trip on one of the Big Apple's more unique modes of public transit. On Tuesday, the N.Y.C. Department of Transportation shared a photo on Twitter of Anne, 72, aboard the Staten Island Ferry, which shuttles commuters and passengers between lower Manhattan and the borough of Staten Island for free at all hours of the day. "We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
People

Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband

The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Lily James
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Coco Jones
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Rza
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Michelle Monaghan
People

Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson "has the best heart", Kim Kardashian said in an Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians Kim Kardashian has the answer as to why her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson dates "hot girls." In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu Thursday –– which was filmed in February when the two were still together — the SKIMS founder, 41, reflected on the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum's allure. "Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that...
CELEBRITIES
People

Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
CELEBRITIES
People

Pamela Anderson Says Revealing Memoir Love, Pamela Is 'Raw, Unpolished': See the Cover

PEOPLE is revealing the cover of Pamela Anderson's upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, which will be released on Jan. 31, 2023 Pamela Anderson is sharing an "intimate" look at her life in her upcoming memoir. PEOPLE is sharing the cover of Love, Pamela, which is set to be released by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on Jan. 31, 2023. "With vivid prose interspersed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartrending and intimate memoir," according to an official release. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Anderson, 55, says the book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Chanel#Roman Holiday#The Woman King
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins

Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
CELEBRITIES
People

Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch

"Pov being the coolest in the family," Kylie Jenner captioned the TikTok that featured mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three of them lip-sync to a sound bite from this week's episode of The Kardashians, where Kris says,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show

On the Oct. 6 episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian enjoyed a “flexitarian” Italian meal while in Milan The latest episode of The Kardashians featured a Prada — and pasta — packed trip. Kim Kardashian headed to Milan to watch her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, walk in the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week. While in Italy, Kardashian and her friends went out to dinner at Ristorante Da Giacomo. While looking through the menu, the SKIMS founder was puzzled by one of the pasta dishes. "What is tortellini?" Kim...
CELEBRITIES
People

Judy Tenuta, Comic Actress Best Known as 'Love Goddess,' Dead at 72

The comedian was known for her unconventional performances that were brash, loud, and mixed with insult humor and audience participation Judy Tenuta, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with her unique brand of kooky comedy, has died. Tenuta's manager, Roger Paul, confirmed to The New York Times that her cause of death was ovarian cancer. She was 72. "She was a very funny, amazing performer," he said in a statement shared with The Associated Press, adding how it was always a "happy time to be...
CELEBRITIES
People

People

335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy