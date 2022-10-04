Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Thursday, almost two weeks after they had announced they were calling off their divorce. In a series of outings, the couple — who wed in 1997 — were snapped by photographers taking in the sights...
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
Charlize Theron's Daughters 'Hate' When She Changes Her Hair: 'They Think I'm So Uncool'
Charlize Theron's two daughters have opinions when it comes to beauty. In the latest issue of PEOPLE, the actress says her daughters — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — aren't fans of her switching up her style. "My girls always hate when I get a new look," Theron,...
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
Princess Anne Makes Surprise Visit to New York City — and Rides the Staten Island Ferry!
Queen Elizabeth's daughter also visited the National Lighthouse Museum on Staten Island Princess Anne made a surprise visit to New York City that included a trip on one of the Big Apple's more unique modes of public transit. On Tuesday, the N.Y.C. Department of Transportation shared a photo on Twitter of Anne, 72, aboard the Staten Island Ferry, which shuttles commuters and passengers between lower Manhattan and the borough of Staten Island for free at all hours of the day. "We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess...
Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband
The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson "has the best heart", Kim Kardashian said in an Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians Kim Kardashian has the answer as to why her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson dates "hot girls." In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu Thursday –– which was filmed in February when the two were still together — the SKIMS founder, 41, reflected on the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum's allure. "Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that...
Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: 'A Total Miracle'
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is expanding her family — by two! The Oscar-winning actress, 48, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said Swank. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." The Alaska Daily star went on...
Pamela Anderson Says Revealing Memoir Love, Pamela Is 'Raw, Unpolished': See the Cover
PEOPLE is revealing the cover of Pamela Anderson's upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, which will be released on Jan. 31, 2023 Pamela Anderson is sharing an "intimate" look at her life in her upcoming memoir. PEOPLE is sharing the cover of Love, Pamela, which is set to be released by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on Jan. 31, 2023. "With vivid prose interspersed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartrending and intimate memoir," according to an official release. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Anderson, 55, says the book...
Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kanye West Over Niece Chicago's Birthday as He Claims Family Are 'Liars'
Khloé Kardashian is speaking out in defense of her sister. On Wednesday, Khloé commented on an Instagram post by Kanye West where the rapper talked about his affiliation with Candace Owens and praised her for being "the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter."
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Britney Spears Teases New Short Hairstyle on Instagram: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'
Britney Spears may have cut off all her hair, but she's playing coy about it. The "Toxic" singer shared a new video to Instagram on Tuesday saying she "cut off" all her hair, adding, "I don't want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!" In her...
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
"Pov being the coolest in the family," Kylie Jenner captioned the TikTok that featured mom Kris Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three of them lip-sync to a sound bite from this week's episode of The Kardashians, where Kris says,...
Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show
On the Oct. 6 episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian enjoyed a “flexitarian” Italian meal while in Milan The latest episode of The Kardashians featured a Prada — and pasta — packed trip. Kim Kardashian headed to Milan to watch her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, walk in the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week. While in Italy, Kardashian and her friends went out to dinner at Ristorante Da Giacomo. While looking through the menu, the SKIMS founder was puzzled by one of the pasta dishes. "What is tortellini?" Kim...
Judy Tenuta, Comic Actress Best Known as 'Love Goddess,' Dead at 72
The comedian was known for her unconventional performances that were brash, loud, and mixed with insult humor and audience participation Judy Tenuta, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with her unique brand of kooky comedy, has died. Tenuta's manager, Roger Paul, confirmed to The New York Times that her cause of death was ovarian cancer. She was 72. "She was a very funny, amazing performer," he said in a statement shared with The Associated Press, adding how it was always a "happy time to be...
