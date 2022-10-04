Read full article on original website
Related
hot967.fm
Minnesota Schools Working Together To Address Nursing Shortage
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota schools are working together to address the state’s nursing shortage. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State announced yesterday that they are launching the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity. The coalition’s goal is to make nursing education more successful and innovative while keeping costs down and access up. Schools are trying especially to attract more people of color to the field who are working their way up from lower-wage medical jobs. The nursing shortage is a national issue that threatens to leave hospitals and clinics severely understaffed.
hot967.fm
Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Candidates Appealing To Voters Through Differences
DFL Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Republican challenger Matt Birk are using their differences to appeal to voters. Birk is a Harvard graduate and two-time All-Pro center for the Minnesota Vikings. He says he decided to sign on to Scott Jensen’s ticket because of disappointment in the way Governor Tim Walz handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanagan is the nation’s highest ranking Native American woman elected to executive office and says she approaches the job as a partnership with Governor Walz.
hot967.fm
Minnesota COVID-19 Levels Stable As Cold, Flu Season Approach
Minnesota’s COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven’t risen so far this fall. Health officials continue to be concerned that COVID could surge again.
hot967.fm
U of M & Minnesota State Collaborating to Address Nursing Shortage
The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State are working together to increase the number of students in nursing education programs. Minnesota State’s Valerie DeFor says they formed the Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence (CNEE) to address the state’s nursing shortage:. “And it’s growing and it needs to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hot967.fm
Remains Of Minnesota WW2 Airman Laid To Rest
(Fort Snelling, MN) — The remains of a Minnesota World War Two airman are laid to rest. Officials say Staff Sergeant Donald Duchene was only 19 years old when he was shot down over Romania during the bombing of oil fields in 1943. His remains were recovered in 2017 as part of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Operation Tidal Wave and were identified in September. His remains were flown to Minnesota several days ago and were buried at Fort Snelling this week.
hot967.fm
AG Suing Fleet Farm For Allegedly Selling Guns To Straw Buyers
(St. Paul, MN) — Fleet Farm is accused of selling guns to buyers who then resell them to criminals who can’t legally buy a firearm. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the suit yesterday, saying the retailer negligently sold firearms to straw buyers, aided and abetted criminals, and contributed to gun trafficking. Ellison says the retailer ignored the signs of straw purchasing. Fleet Farm denies the allegations.
hot967.fm
Law Enforcement Leaders Choose Sides In Minnesota Attorney General’s Race
(St. Paul, MN) — Law enforcement leaders are choosing sides in the Minnesota attorney general’s race. Nine Minnesota county attorneys endorsed Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison’s re-election campaign yesterday. The move comes after nearly two dozen county sheriffs endorsed his Republican opponent Jim Schultz. Former Minnesota Attorney General Skip Humphrey, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and two former county attorneys have also endorsed Ellison. Klobuchar is a former Hennepin County attorney.
hot967.fm
SCC Hosting College Exploration Events in October as part of Minnesota State Month
South Central College (SCC) is one of 26 colleges in the Minnesota State system, which also includes seven state universities. As part of Minnesota State Month, all of these institutions are waiving their application fee for the entire month of October, an easy move for select colleges like SCC where applying is always free.
RELATED PEOPLE
hot967.fm
Staffing Shortages Leading To Long Wait Times For Driver’s Road Tests
(St. Paul, MN) — Staffing shortages are leading to long wait times for driver’s road tests. The Department of Public Safety says some Minnesota teens could face waits of up to six months to take their road tests. Some locations across the state are fully booked for the next 30 to 90 days. DPS recommends checking its website frequently for possible cancellations.
hot967.fm
DNR Pushing For Funding For Park and Trail Upgrades
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing to push for state funding to upgrade trails, campgrounds, fish hatcheries, and parks. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen published an op-ed yesterday focused on the agency’s Get Out MORE proposal. The DNR requested the funding last session, but lawmakers adjourned without resolving the issue. Strommen says without the funding, outdoor recreation in the state could suffer.
hot967.fm
Mankato River Ramble Rides Again
Greater Minnesota’s biggest bike ride, the Mankato River Ramble will hit the road this Sunday, October 9, with scenic tours of 12, 26, and 42 miles. This beloved autumn ride features the beautiful Minnesota River Valley and surprising sights like the beauty of Minneopa and Minnemishinona parks. A great ride for all ages.
hot967.fm
Minnesota showcases manufacturing in October
Governor Walz has proclaimed October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota, in recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and to highlight the many career opportunities in this vital industry. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove:. “The reality today is these are high-tech jobs. They involve using advanced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot967.fm
MnDOT announces availability of $12.5 million for Greater Minnesota community project grants
Minnesota communities, schools and their partners are invited to apply for funding on local projects that enhance transportation goals, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The $12.5 million in federal funding is available through the Transportation Alternatives program in Greater Minnesota (each region has a sub-targeted fund). This program...
hot967.fm
Gasoline Prices Rising in Minnesota
A tight supply and increased demand are blamed for a recent rise in Minnesota gas prices. Triple-A’s Meredith Mitts says the statewide average is up a dime to three-dollars-and-78 cents a gallon:. “In the metro area we’re seeing the low three-80s and then if you get all the way...
hot967.fm
Apple season in full swing
Apple season is in full swing across the state. And one apple variety in Minnesota is celebrating its 100th birthday this year — the Haralson:. “It was first introduced in 1922 and it became — up until the 1990s and most important apple variety we grew in Minnesota. So a reign for many decades until the Honeycrisp came along.”
hot967.fm
Watch For Farm Equipment This Season
Motorists traveling on Minnesota roads this fall should be aware of large farm equipment transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Slow down and use caution when approaching farm equipment. Don’t assume the operator can see you. Watch for debris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hot967.fm
CenterPoint Energy Promoting Energy Efficiency Day October 5
October 5th is national Energy Efficiency Day and CenterPoint Energy is promoting today’s (Wednesday) event. Minnesota spokesman Ross Corson:. “It’s kind of the start of the winter heating season and the key message is that energy efficiency is one of the easiest, quickest and most cost-effective ways for people and homeowners to reduce their energy use, lower their utility bills and limit their carbon footprint from their energy usage.”
hot967.fm
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Cases On The Climb
More than a dozen commercial turkey facilities in Minnesota reported cases of high-path avian flu during September. Minnesota Turkey Growers Association executive director Ashley Kohls says this year’s outbreak is somewhat similar to 2015:. “But what’s changed from 2015 is the understanding of how to respond to high-path AI.”...
hot967.fm
Public Works Departments Prepare for Winter
Public Works employees from all over the state were in St. Cloud this week attending the Fall Maintenance Expo. Organizer Kaitlyn Heid says it’s an opportunity for city, county, and state maintenance and transportation employees to gather ahead of the winter season and learn about the latest in winter equipment:
hot967.fm
COVID “hero pay” bonuses begin going out today
COVID “hero pay” bonuses of just under 500 dollars ($487.45) begin going out today (Wed) to just over one million Minnesota front-line workers. Officials say those choosing direct deposit should receive payment within seven to 10 business days; those who chose payment via debit card will be mailed their bonus within three to four weeks. Department of Labor and Industry’s Nicole Blissenbach says:
Comments / 1