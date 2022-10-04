(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota schools are working together to address the state’s nursing shortage. The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State announced yesterday that they are launching the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity. The coalition’s goal is to make nursing education more successful and innovative while keeping costs down and access up. Schools are trying especially to attract more people of color to the field who are working their way up from lower-wage medical jobs. The nursing shortage is a national issue that threatens to leave hospitals and clinics severely understaffed.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO