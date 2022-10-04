Read full article on original website
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November. “We’re trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that...
Sri Lanka cenbank stands pat on rates, says monetary conditions ‘sufficiently tight’
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, saying monetary conditions remain “sufficiently tight” after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50%...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
At European summit, Erdogan says nothing to discuss with Greece
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on “lies.”. “They are not where they are supposed to be,”...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models to shift from country-specific financing to addressing global needs such as climate change and the harnessing of more private capital. In prepared remarks...
Explainer-Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ surprise deep oil production cuts agreed this week are set to benefit Russia most while tightening supply to the West already suffering from record energy prices. OPEC+ and the West traded blame on Wednesday after the group reduced supply by a steep 2 million barrels...
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries’ border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month. It also said the next meeting...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
UN renews human rights mission in Venezuela
GENEVA/CARACAS (Reuters) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday renewed the mandate of its fact-finding mission in Venezuela, an initiative that Caracas has criticized as an aggressive tool for interfering in domestic matters. The renewal of the mandate, created in 2019 to assess alleged human rights violations...
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
India’s Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday. With the agreement, Nykaa hopes to grow in a region where it sees high demand for beauty products,...
Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Russia’s prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream...
German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must “make clear to Russia: these areas belong to...
Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
Rich mainland Chinese snap up luxury homes in Singapore despite tax hikes
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Wealthy mainland Chinese have been the top foreign buyers of expensive private properties in Singapore this year as the city-state reaps the benefits of post-pandemic reopening and a relatively strong currency, despite tax increases. Mainland Chinese buyers accounted for about one-fifth of the 425 luxury units...
Hamas delegation to visit Syria this month aiming to revive ties -sources
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Hamas delegation will visit Syria later this month, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move by the Palestinian Islamist group to rebuild ties after shunning President Bashar al-Assad for years over his violent crackdown on protests. A senior Hamas official said the visit...
