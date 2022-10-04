ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Ohio sheriff’s office ditching its helicopter in favor of drones

CINCINNATI — To keep pace with advancing technology and restructure operational costs, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is moving away from police helicopters and turning to police drones to assist with crime response and prevention. Local 12 News reported there are benefits and drawbacks to this new transition,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

