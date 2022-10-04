Provide ideas about Mankato’s affordable housing needs by attending an open house, including round table discussions, on Tuesday, October 11. Two sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Both will be held in the Mankato Room, first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. For those unable to attend, ideas can be provided at Every Voice Mankato and a survey can be completed online.

