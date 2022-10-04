Read full article on original website
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
Mankato River Ramble Rides Again
Greater Minnesota’s biggest bike ride, the Mankato River Ramble will hit the road this Sunday, October 9, with scenic tours of 12, 26, and 42 miles. This beloved autumn ride features the beautiful Minnesota River Valley and surprising sights like the beauty of Minneopa and Minnemishinona parks. A great ride for all ages.
Volunteers Needed For Rake the Town
VINE Faith in Action’s annual community service event, Rake the Town will be taking place November 5-13 throughout Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. VINE already has a list of older homeowners in the area requesting help with their leaf raking and needs more volunteers to assist. Those interested in helping can sign up online at vinevolunteers.org or by calling (507) 387-1666.
What are Mankato’s Affordable Housing Needs? Share Ideas October 11 and Online
Provide ideas about Mankato’s affordable housing needs by attending an open house, including round table discussions, on Tuesday, October 11. Two sessions will be offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Both will be held in the Mankato Room, first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. For those unable to attend, ideas can be provided at Every Voice Mankato and a survey can be completed online.
SCC Hosting College Exploration Events in October as part of Minnesota State Month
South Central College (SCC) is one of 26 colleges in the Minnesota State system, which also includes seven state universities. As part of Minnesota State Month, all of these institutions are waiving their application fee for the entire month of October, an easy move for select colleges like SCC where applying is always free.
Minnesota State Mankato Foundation honors donors at annual Purple and Gold Gala
The Minnesota State University, Mankato Foundation presented three awards Friday, Sept. 30 at the annual Minnesota State Mankato Foundation Purple and Gold Gala—a black-tie reception and banquet in the University’s Centennial Student Union Hearth Lounge and Ballroom that celebrates the generosity of alumni and friends. The Foundation honored...
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Reports Scam Calls
Blue Earth County Dispatch has received multiple calls from citizens saying that someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds to resolve the matter. These calls are fraudulent. Sheriff’s Office staff...
