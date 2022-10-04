Read full article on original website
Russian PM has asked for role in Nord Stream probe, Sweden says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Russia’s prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden’s foreign ministry said on Friday. A Swedish crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream...
Turkey’s Erdogan can meet Syria’s Assad “when right time comes”
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he could meet with Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad when the time was right and would not rule that out, reinforcing tentative recent steps to thaw ties between combatants in Syria’s war. “As of now such a meeting is...
Nobel winner Byalyatski’s wife hopes telegram will reach him in prison
LONDON (Reuters) – The wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski said on Friday that he may not even know of the news, which she tried to break to him in a telegram to a Belarusian prison. Natallia Pinchuk told Reuters she had not seen her husband, a...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the...
Russia’s Putin signs decree on setting up new operator of Sakhalin 1 – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to set up a new operator for the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project, TASS news agency reported on Friday citing the document. Exxon Mobil Corp was the operator of Sakhalin-1, a large oil and gas development in Russia’s...
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November. “We’re trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that...
Eastern Commander latest Russian general to be sacked as defeats mount – RBC news
LONDON (Reuters) – Russia has sacked the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, the Russian news site RBC reported on Friday – the latest reshuffle of top brass amid a string of battlefield reversals in Ukraine. RBC cited publicly available state registers to report that...
Chechen armed forces assemble to honour Putin and his ally Kadyrov
GROZNY, Russia (Reuters) – Members of the security forces of Russia’s Chechnya region massed in its capital, Grozny, on Friday to mark Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday and see local leader Ramzan Kadyrov honoured for supporting Ukrainian separatists. Kadyrov, one of Putin’s most loyal allies, has...
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries’ border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month. It also said the next meeting...
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict.
Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
France urges its nationals to leave Iran
PARIS (Reuters) – France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French foreign ministry said on its website.
Ukrainian forces liberate more territory in northeast – general
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine...
Hamas delegation to visit Syria this month aiming to revive ties -sources
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Hamas delegation will visit Syria later this month, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move by the Palestinian Islamist group to rebuild ties after shunning President Bashar al-Assad for years over his violent crackdown on protests. A senior Hamas official said the visit...
Brazil’s Lula on 48%, ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, poll shows ahead of vote
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. The election headed for a run-off vote after far-right Bolsonaro beat expectations in...
Nobel Peace Prize is for all Belarusian political prisoners, says opposition politician
WARSAW (Reuters) – The award of the Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski is one for all political prisoners in Belarus, Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Friday. Byalyatski was awarded the prize on Friday alongside Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian...
Ukrainian authorities find mass grave in liberated eastern town -governor
(Reuters) -Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post on Friday. Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave...
Austrian president seeks re-election by first-round knock-out
VIENNA (Reuters) – Candidates in Austria’s presidential election began wrapping up their campaigns on Friday ahead of Sunday’s vote in which the incumbent and clear favourite, Alexander Van der Bellen, hopes he can secure a majority to avoid a run-off. Most opinion polls have shown Van der...
Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
