BMW To Kill 8-Series Coupe And Cabrio And Introduce An Electric Gran Coupe For Next Gen, Claims Report
It’s no secret that large coupes and convertibles don’t sell as well as they used to, so the news that the BMW 8-Series’ fate is up in the air isn’t all that surprising. However, a new rumor suggests that the series will not only return for another generation, but also that that model will be electric.
Foxconn Teases New Electric Pickup Called Model V
Foxconn is readying its entry in the electric pickup segment with the Model V. The EV appeared in a short but revealing video teaser prior to its debut on October 18. Unlike other Foxconn vehicles such as the Model E and the soon-to-be-unveiled Model B that were designed by Pininfarina, the Model V pickup was penned by the Taiwanese company’s own design studio. This explains why some of its features are not exactly in-line with the styling language of the aforementioned models.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Lineup Spied Inside And Out With Small Updates
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as spy photographers have caught the crossover and crossover coupe undergoing testing in Austria. Set to receive a relatively minor refreshening, the models have been equipped with a sportier front bumper that features more expressive intakes and cleaner lines. We can also get a glimpse of updated headlights and what appears to be a lightly revised grille.
Dacia Announces Jogger Hybrid And Duster Mat Edition For Paris Motor Show
Dacia recently previewed its lineup for the 2022 Paris Motor Show including the off-road-focused Manifesto EV concept, a camper kit for the Jogger, and the revised model range with the new emblem. While this sounded more than enough for a single event, Dacia announced two more premieres – the hybrid Jogger and the Duster “Mat Edition”.
Japan’s Honda Fit RS Looks Like A Type R With Mugen’s New Bodykit
The Honda Fit RS debuted yesterday as part of the model’s facelifted range in Japan, taking the place of the sportiest-looking Fit yet. This however didn’t stop Mugen from applying its own body kit, making the Fit RS look almost like a full-blown Type R. The Japanese tuner is also offering a second body kit for the lesser variants of the Fit blessing them with an equally sporty stance.
Hiding Under This Wonky V12 Ferrari Roma Mule Is The 812’s Successor
Once again, Ferrari has sent a stretched-out version of the Roma out on the public roads around its factory, and the test mule may hide a V12 engine under its bodywork. Seen testing in the spring, rumor has it that this is the followup to the 812 Superfast (GTS, and Competizione), sales of which have now ended. Expected to contain some degree of hybridization, the new front-engine V12 grand tourer will reportedly shift to the scalable architecture first used by the Roma.
Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production
Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
Ferrari’s New Le Mans Contender To Be Revealed On October 30
Ferrari has announced that it will unveil its upcoming endurance racing prototype on October 30. The car will compete in the FIA’s LMH category and will make its competition debut in March at the World Endurance Championship event at Sebring in Florida. The unveiling of the new race car...
2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
2,000-HP Drako Dragon EV Spotted Without Camouflage Filming On Public Streets
Back in July, EV startup Drako teased a new coupe-ish crossover called the Dragon. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, a video of the upcoming electric SUV has surfaced online, showing it driving on European roads. Posted by @Cochespias1, the video appears to have been shot in Italy, based on...
Never-Driven, Super Rare 2021 Nissan GT-R50 Offered For Sale
When Nissan and Italdesign decided to partner on a limited run of modified GT-Rs, they agreed to build just 50 of these very special models. If you were lucky enough to have a million dollars to spend at the time, but weren’t lucky enough to get a build slot, then we’ve got good news for you, because one has come up for sale.
Honda Odyssey Type R Limited Edition Spotted Prepped For The Nurgenburger Ring
The third-generation Honda Odyssey was not as sporty-looking as the current fifth-gen iteration of the popular minivan. However, an owner from California decided to change that, creating a unique Odyssey Type R. The Honda Odyssey Type R Limited Edition wannabe was spotted a couple of weeks ago in Buena Park,...
‘Need For Speed Unbound’ Revealed With Flashy Graphics And Highly-Detailed Performance Cars
An all-new Need For Speed racing game is just about to start its engine. NFS Unbound mixes familiar features with a dramatic and bold set of graphical elements. The “most realistic looking cars in the franchise’s history” combine with overt aspects of street art to help this Need For Speed stand apart.
2023 Kia Telluride Gets A $2,300 Price Hike To Accompany Its Updated Looks
The Telluride has been a roaring success for Kia and the company is hoping to keep that momentum going by launching a facelifted crossover. Introduced earlier this year, the 2023 Telluride will arrive at dealerships later this month with a base price of $35,690. That’s a pretty sizable jump considering last year’s crossover began at $33,390.
Ferrari Enzo Spins Across The Road, Crashes Into Honda While Being Delivered To New Owner
You never know under which circumstances you may have an accident. Take for example the delivery driver of a Ferrari Enzo who was reportedly taking the limited edition supercar to its new owner on the U.K. island of Jersey when they crashed. Registered in Guernsey, the Jersey Evening Post reports...
Korean Customers Frustrated At 30-Month Wait Times For New Hyundai, Kia And Genesis Models
South Korean car buyers are growing frustrated over delivery delays from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. While the car manufacturers state that delays can be attributed to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the overall growth in demand for new vehicles, many consumers believe the Hyundai Motor Group is prioritizing overseas markets due to the depreciation of the Korean currency against the United States dollar, meaning exporters can sell products at a cheaper price in the global market.
Twenty Year Old Toyota Corolla Gets A Makeshift Facelift Bringing It To The 2020s
What can you do when you want the newer model but you’re stuck a few generations behind and you’re short of budget? A Toyota Corolla owner from the Philippines found a solution to that problem by converting his eighth-gen model to an eleventh-gen lookalike. As you can tell...
Musk Says “Super Fun To Drive” Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Entering Production
Elon Musk has revealed the oft-delayed Tesla Semi has finally gone into production. The announcement has been years in the making as Tesla originally unveiled the Semi in November of 2017. It was slated to be launched in 2019, so it’s almost four years behind schedule. Musk said deliveries...
Can A 2022 Subaru BRZ Take On A 1984 Ferrari 308 GTB?
While it’s often tempting to look back on the past with rose-colored spectacles and green envy, there are times when the benefits of the present moment make themselves known. Take, for instance, the latest “This vs That” drag race video from Hoonigan. For the race, the team...
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Has A Very Close Call Drifting Up A Mountain Road
Drifting a car up a tight and twisty section of mountain road is challenging and the owner of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo recently discovered what can go wrong if you make even the smallest mistake behind the wheel. This particular pink Huracan Evo is owned by Giacomo Ghermandi who just...
