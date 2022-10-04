Read full article on original website
Friday, October 7th Weather
Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Sunday. There is an increased risk of locally heavy downpours on Saturday. Snow levels will be around 11,000 feet with accumulating snow being mostly above the treeline. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for an overnight low of 41. The...
Thursday, October 6th Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today and every day through the weekend. The higher peaks could see light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 65,...
Wednesday, October 5th Weather
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend, mainly over the mountains. The higher peaks could see light snow accumulations. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 63. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of...
Salida Chamber Offers Free Economy Workshop
The Salida Chamber of Commerce is presenting the free workshop “The Circular Economy” on October 18th from 8am to 10am at the Salida Scout Hut. Glen Egbert, owner of Headwaters Sustainable Solutions, will present an interactive workshop that will show you how to maneuver and deal with issues that the pandemic has challenged us with, including supply chain issues.
Salida Volleyball falls to 4A #10 Woodland Park in Straight Sets
The Panthers pounced on the Spartans and dropped them in 3 sets 25-10, 25-14, 25-18. Salida will be in action on the volleyball court again on Thursday against the Atlas Prep Gryphons. Tonight’s highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in...
Help Wanted: Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy is hiring a full-time field operations position in Salida. Atmos Energy offers an employee-focused culture, great benefits, and training opportunities. This is a DOT position that requires a valid driver’s license and a safe driving record. Visit atmosenergy.com/careers to apply. Atmos Energy is an equal opportunity employer.
