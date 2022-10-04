Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Cyberattacks hit multiple Colorado communities this year. The latest state government attack shows why experts are worried
After ransomware disrupted the government services of multiple Colorado communities earlier this year, state officials warned that cybercrime is on the rise. That alert rang true Wednesday when a cyberattack from a foreign entity took down Colorado.gov, the homepage for the state’s online services. The attack was limited to...
cpr.org
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
cpr.org
Oct. 5, 2022: Individual reparations helping Black-owned businesses; ‘Purplish’ on the Latino vote
As the reparations debate continues nationally, some Denver organizations are stepping up now. The U.S. has never settled on reparations to the descendants of enslaved people, but some people are making individual donations on their own. CPR race, diversity, and equity reporter Elaine Tassy tells us about a grant program in Colorado based on these private reparations. Then, Purplish examines the significance of the Latino vote in the November election.
cpr.org
Cyberattack takes down Colorado.gov homepage
This story will be updated. The state’s website, Colorado.gov, portal homepage has been taken offline due to a cyberattack. Officials say anonymous foreign actors have hacked Colorado-dot-gov. The widespread attack included other state websites across the country. The Governor’s Office of Information Technology said in a statement that they...
cpr.org
Super PAC supporting congressional candidate Erik Aadland faces questions about a potential illegal donation as well as spending that ‘doesn’t add up’
For Colorado's Future, an independent spending committee supporting Colorado congressional candidate Erik Aadland, may have received an illegal donation from a company doing business with the federal government. It has also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars more than it has collected, leaving significant sums of money unaccounted for, according to campaign finance records.
