U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA (Reuters) – The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States...
Dutch government advises against all travel to Iran -ANP
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday urged all Dutch nationals to leave Iran and advised against all travel to the country, Dutch news agency ANP quoted Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as saying. (Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Caribbean countries to seek “loss and damage” as top priority at COP27, document says
NASSAU (Reuters) – Caribbean nations will unite to seek “loss and damage” compensation for the impact of climate change at the upcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, according to a report summarizing conclusions of a recent regional summit. Small island nations, which are among the most affected...
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November. “We’re trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
France urges its nationals to leave Iran
PARIS (Reuters) – France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French foreign ministry said on its website.
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory
(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
Gunmen in southern Mexico kill mayor, 17 others -media
(Reuters) – Attackers killed 18 people on Wednesday when they opened fire in a city hall in San Miguel Totolapan, a town in southern Mexico, Mexican daily El Universal reported on Thursday. Those killed included town Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father Juan, the newspaper quoted the State Attorney...
Nigerian court orders lecturers to end strike before it will hear appeal
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Court of Appeal on Friday ordered public university lecturers to end their strike for better working conditions in the next seven days before it will hear their appeal against a ruling by a lower court. The lecturers, who have been striking since February, last...
White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House expects the rate of vaccination in its fall booster campaign to pick up over the coming weeks, and its COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha on Friday characterized the initial pace as “a really good start.”. The United States in September started rolling out...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
North Korea says missile tests self-defence against U.S. military threats -KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Saturday its missile tests are for self-defence from direct U.S. military threats, and they have not harmed the safety of neighbouring countries and regions, according to state media KCNA. North Korea carried out six missile launches in 12 days as of this week, including...
U.S. reports highly lethal bird flu in Arkansas chickens
CHICAGO (Reuters) – A highly lethal form of avian flu infected a commercial breeding flock of chickens in Arkansas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday. The infection widens an outbreak of the disease that began in early 2022 to the nation’s third biggest state for producing chickens for meat, according to USDA data.
Bolsonaro ally says Brazil farm sector can adapt to Lula victory
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The leader of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s party and the farm caucus in the Senate said on Friday that the powerful agribusiness sector is pragmatic and will adapt to an eventual victory by the incumbent’s leftist presidential challenger. Senator Wellington Fagundes, re-elected on Sunday...
