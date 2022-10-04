Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
Toyota to resume selling its first mass-produced EV after safety concern recall -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp will soon resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) after a recall due to a risk the wheels could come loose, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The automaker will submit measures to fix defective parts of the vehicle...
Airbus: aircraft services market to recover to pre-pandemic level by end-2023
PARIS (Reuters) – The aircraft services market will recover to its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2023 and double in value over the next 20 years, Airbus said on Thursday as it released its latest Global Services Forecast. “Even with pandemic restrictions being progressively lifted; supply restrictions and...
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory
(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
Exclusive-Providence wins $1.3 billion auction for French software firm A2Mac1 – sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Providence Equity Partners is in exclusive talks with Rothschild’s buyout fund Five Arrows Principal Investments (FAPI) to buy French automotive data firm A2Mac1 for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.36 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Providence has trumped rival bids from buyout...
Honda says it will cut car output at two plants in October
TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by about 40% at its Saitama plant and by about 20% at its Suzuka plant in October from its earlier planned output. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)
India’s Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday. With the agreement, Nykaa hopes to grow in a region where it sees high demand for beauty products,...
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster
(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
Sri Lanka cenbank stands pat on rates, says monetary conditions ‘sufficiently tight’
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, saying monetary conditions remain “sufficiently tight” after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50%...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
Brazil’s Azul aims to increase flight routes by 30% in 2023, CEO says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul expects to expand its routes by 30% next year, with plans to add new slots at Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport, one of the busiest in the country, Chief Executive Officer John Rodgerson said. In an interview on Thursday at the company’s...
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
Australia’s Magellan says $1 billion outflow due to client liquidity issue
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group said a big client had redeemed about $1 billion in September to satisfy liquidity requirements as markets reeled late in the month, sending Magellan shares on a nosedive to a nearly nine-year low. Magellan reported A$3.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in...
Four Malaysian telco firms agree to take stakes in govt 5G agency
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four of Malaysia’s major telecommunications companies have agreed to take stakes in government-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the agency said on Friday. The announcement comes after months of delayed talks between the firms and the government, which in February had offered 70%...
Canada’s Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls. In August, Trudeau said “there has never been...
Explainer-Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC+ surprise deep oil production cuts agreed this week are set to benefit Russia most while tightening supply to the West already suffering from record energy prices. OPEC+ and the West traded blame on Wednesday after the group reduced supply by a steep 2 million barrels...
