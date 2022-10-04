ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country’s tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. “She’s done a great job (as tax authority chief),” Lopez Obrador said at a regular...
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory

(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
Honda says it will cut car output at two plants in October

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by about 40% at its Saitama plant and by about 20% at its Suzuka plant in October from its earlier planned output. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)
India’s Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday. With the agreement, Nykaa hopes to grow in a region where it sees high demand for beauty products,...
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster

(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
Brazil’s Azul aims to increase flight routes by 30% in 2023, CEO says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul expects to expand its routes by 30% next year, with plans to add new slots at Sao Paulo’s Congonhas airport, one of the busiest in the country, Chief Executive Officer John Rodgerson said. In an interview on Thursday at the company’s...
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
Australia’s Magellan says $1 billion outflow due to client liquidity issue

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group said a big client had redeemed about $1 billion in September to satisfy liquidity requirements as markets reeled late in the month, sending Magellan shares on a nosedive to a nearly nine-year low. Magellan reported A$3.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in...
Four Malaysian telco firms agree to take stakes in govt 5G agency

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four of Malaysia’s major telecommunications companies have agreed to take stakes in government-owned 5G agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the agency said on Friday. The announcement comes after months of delayed talks between the firms and the government, which in February had offered 70%...
Canada’s Trudeau under pressure from Conservative rival to back new LNG

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to back new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects as European countries reach out in a bid to plug energy shortfalls. In August, Trudeau said “there has never been...
