Carscoops
Only Two Models From Toyota And Lexus’ Range Increased Sales Over Last Year – And One’s A Coupe
Toyota North America has reported year-to-date and September 2022 sales figures, revealing that sales of just two models have increased this year. So far this year, Toyota has sold 1,373,102 vehicles across the United States, representing a 15.6 per cent decline from the same period in 2021 when it sold 1,619,078 vehicles. It is a similar story at Lexus where sales have dropped 17.2 per cent from 238,806 to 198,612.
Carscoops
Facelifted Honda Fit Debuts In Japan With More Power And Sporty RS Trim
Honda launched the updated Fit range in Japan featuring mild visual tweaks, a new trim structure, and increased power output for both the gasoline and the e:HEV hybrid variants. The Honda Fit e:HEV RS is a new addition to the lineup bringing more aggressive looks and a sportier suspension setup.
Carscoops
Toyota Fixes bZ4x EV Wheel Hubs, Restarts Production
Toyota has re-started production of its bZ4x electric SUV three months after the factory lines were idled following the discovery of a potentially fatal suspension flaw. Both Toyota and Subaru, whose Solterra is twinned with the bZ4X and shares its e-TNGA platform and running gear, were forced to halt production in June and recall thousands of cars after reports that the wheels could fall off while the car was in motion.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus LC Lineup Gains Retuned Suspension And A Lightweight Soft Top On The Convertible
The Lexus LC lineup continues to improve with age as the company has announced a handful of updates for 2023. Starting with the coupe, the LC embraces the new Lexus Driving Signature with a number of suspension enhancements. The company didn’t go into specifics, but noted “front and rear suspension settings have been optimized to enhance ground contact feel, linear steering response, and steering effectiveness in the high cornering G range.”
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Ariya Priced From CA$52,998 In Canada, Tops Out At CA$69,998
Pricing details for the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya have just been announced for the Canadian market. Found at the base of the Ariya range is the Engage FWD variant equipped with the entry-level 63 kWh battery pack. Packing 214 hp, 221 lb-ft (300 Nm) of torque, and up to 346 km (215 miles) of range, this model will set back shoppers CA$52,998 ($38,589).
Carscoops
Chevrolet To Boost Bolt Production After Price Cuts Drive Demand
General Motors will ramp up production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV following strong sales of both models after their starting prices were slashed in June. During the third-quarter, the car manufacturer sold 14,709 examples of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a quarterly sales record for the two models. This comes after a troubled year for the duo when a recall halted production for six months and sales dried up. Despite the positive Q3, Bolt sales are still down 11 per cent for the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2021.
Carscoops
DS 4 Gains Revised Trim Structure Including Opera Flagship, Plus Increased EV Range For The PHEV
DS Automobiles announced a series of updates for the DS 4 just one year after the model’s market launch in Europe. These include an updated trim structure including the new Opera flagship, plus an increased EV range of up to 62 km (39 miles) for the plug-in hybrid DS 4 E-Tense 225.
Carscoops
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Hangs On To Good Rating In Tougher IIHS Crash Test
Ford did enough to prepare its electric crossover, the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, for a T-bone crash on America’s roads. That’s the conclusion of new crash testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Under the new test, which imparts 82 percent more energy into a test vehicle...
Carscoops
Japan’s Honda Fit RS Looks Like A Type R With Mugen’s New Bodykit
The Honda Fit RS debuted yesterday as part of the model’s facelifted range in Japan, taking the place of the sportiest-looking Fit yet. This however didn’t stop Mugen from applying its own body kit, making the Fit RS look almost like a full-blown Type R. The Japanese tuner is also offering a second body kit for the lesser variants of the Fit blessing them with an equally sporty stance.
Carscoops
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Lands Down Under In Two Guises Priced From AU$49,900
Order books for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid have just been opened in Australia. Priced from AU$49,900 ($32,312), Aussie customers will be able to order the Tonale Hybrid in either Ti or Veloce trims, both of which will arrive in dealerships from February 2023. The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid will join the range in late 2023.
Carscoops
2024 Honda Prologue EV, 2024 GMC Sierra HD, And Foxconn Model B: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. America’s inflation reduction act has changed the way EV subsidies are applied in a way that disadvantages multiple brands — particularly foreign ones. South Korea has taken particular issue with the new federal tax incentives, and now President Biden has said he’s open to talks on the matter. “We assess that President Biden reaffirmed his understanding of our concerns through a personally signed letter… it shows Biden’s willingness to be considerate towards South Korean companies in the future,” a South Korean official told Reuters.
Carscoops
2,000-HP Drako Dragon EV Spotted Without Camouflage Filming On Public Streets
Back in July, EV startup Drako teased a new coupe-ish crossover called the Dragon. Now, ahead of an official unveiling, a video of the upcoming electric SUV has surfaced online, showing it driving on European roads. Posted by @Cochespias1, the video appears to have been shot in Italy, based on...
Carscoops
Biden Open To Discuss EV Subsidies For South Korean-Made Cars
President Joe Biden is open to continuing talks with South Korean leaders who have expressed concerns about how the Inflation Reduction Act makes their EVs ineligible for federal tax incentives. For electric vehicles to be eligible for tax credits under the new laws, they don’t only need to be assembled...
Carscoops
Base 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Now Costs $10,000 More Than It Did At Launch After Another Price Hike
Ford has announced the second price hike in two months on the F-150 Lightning Pro trim, the least expensive model it offers. The automaker cited rising material costs and supply chain troubles for the increase. A spokesperson confirmed to Automotive News that the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro will now start...
Carscoops
BMW To Kill 8-Series Coupe And Cabrio And Introduce An Electric Gran Coupe For Next Gen, Claims Report
It’s no secret that large coupes and convertibles don’t sell as well as they used to, so the news that the BMW 8-Series’ fate is up in the air isn’t all that surprising. However, a new rumor suggests that the series will not only return for another generation, but also that that model will be electric.
Carscoops
Peugeot 3008 And 5008 Gain Hybrid Option For 2023, Electric E-408 Officially Confirmed
Peugeot announced new additions to its electrified model range for 2023, including self-charging hybrid versions of the 3008 and 5008 SUVs while confirming there is a fully electric e-408 coming soon. Starting next year, the entire Peugeot range – including passenger and commercial vehicles – will be available with at least one hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric powertrain option.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Lineup Spied Inside And Out With Small Updates
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 as spy photographers have caught the crossover and crossover coupe undergoing testing in Austria. Set to receive a relatively minor refreshening, the models have been equipped with a sportier front bumper that features more expressive intakes and cleaner lines. We can also get a glimpse of updated headlights and what appears to be a lightly revised grille.
Carscoops
Hyundai Shatters Its Own Aerodynamic Best With The Electric Ioniq 6
Hyundai’s plan to gain more market share leans heavily on vehicles like the all-electric Ioniq 6 which will arrive next year. One hurdle that prospective EV shoppers contend with is range anxiety and Hyundai has a unique approach to reducing that concern. Its Ioniq 6 is the most aerodynamic production vehicle the brand has ever made and it has the extra range to show for it.
Carscoops
Musk Says “Super Fun To Drive” Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Entering Production
Elon Musk has revealed the oft-delayed Tesla Semi has finally gone into production. The announcement has been years in the making as Tesla originally unveiled the Semi in November of 2017. It was slated to be launched in 2019, so it’s almost four years behind schedule. Musk said deliveries...
Carscoops
Foxconn Teases New Electric Pickup Called Model V
Foxconn is readying its entry in the electric pickup segment with the Model V. The EV appeared in a short but revealing video teaser prior to its debut on October 18. Unlike other Foxconn vehicles such as the Model E and the soon-to-be-unveiled Model B that were designed by Pininfarina, the Model V pickup was penned by the Taiwanese company’s own design studio. This explains why some of its features are not exactly in-line with the styling language of the aforementioned models.
