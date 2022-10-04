The Halloween countdown is officially on, and while you may be balancing what Halloween events to hit this month, you might as well add a haunted house to your list. Nothing’s quite scarier than walking through a dark mansion and facing ghoulish demons and gory characters, and NYC and its surrounding areas has some great options for you. Are you ready? Get ready to let out some screams and feel your bones chill as you walk through these terrifying adventures! Blood Manor is one of the scariest haunted houses in NYC and is one of our favorites too. The 10,000...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO