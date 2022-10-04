Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of ConnecticutTravel Maven
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
northforker.com
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 8
Noon – 2 p.m. Things to see: Recently renovated, short walk to a sandy Peconic Bay beach. Things to see: Complete with a dock and private beach, enclosed sunroom. Things to see: Beautiful new kitchen, 200 feet from the Peconic Bay. $1,075,000. Cutchogue. Saturday, Oct. 8 & Sunday, Oct....
northforker.com
Take a look inside the Bungalow Nofo: a Mattituck rental home made from reclaimed lumber and materials
The new rental home is located on Bungalow Ln (Photo Credit: Dan Mcallister). For twenty years, Dan McAllister has been in the business of breathing new life into old things. The self-taught builder is the founder of In the Attic Too, an antique furniture shop where he and his daughter sell custom furniture made from reclaimed materials.
northforker.com
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale
Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk. (Credit: Courtesy Compass Commercial) Two North Fork restaurants were recently listed for sale. New Suffolk staple Legends (835 First Street) has been listed for $4.25 million by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass. The restaurant, which has been owned and operated by Diane and Dennis Harkoff since 1993, also includes residential cottages.
therealdeal.com
North Fork town smells victory in eminent domain fight
Brinkmann’s Hardware is on the brink of defeat in its eminent domain fight with the Town of Southold, but the family owner isn’t going down without a fight. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family that owns the chain, Newsday reported. The lawsuit was aimed at stopping the North Fork municipality’s attempt to seize the property at 12500 Main Road in Mattituck.
longisland.com
Firehouse Restaurant in Sound Beach Gets Closer to Reopening at Old Hartlin Inn Spot
The Hartlin Inn, a beloved local bar and grill at 30 New York Avenue in Sound Beach, closed more than a year ago after the owners retired. Finding it tough to re-open after Covid shut down their business, they announced last year that they had sold to a “a family who were frequent customers at Hartlins and hated the fact that we had closed.”
ALERT CENTER: Crews on scene of Bay Shore house fire
News 12 has been told someone called to report a fire in the basement of the home.
longisland.com
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
27east.com
Schmidt’s Market Will Close After 43 Years in Business
“It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like trying to run Schmidt’s Market in Southampton Village for the past several months. In January... more. A very special birthday was celebrated at the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
constructiondive.com
Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York
Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
longisland.com
Dunkin' Donuts Proposed For Long Blighted Corner in Coram
Across from the Home Depot on Route 112 in Coram, just to the north of the Ocean Crab House that closed earlier this year, a developer is proposing to build a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-through. A building currently on the property will be torn down and the land cleared for the new chain coffee place.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
Is the Hamptons housing market retrenching like the nation’s as a whole? The numbers seem to suggest so, but the brazen hack of Suffolk County’s computer system halted data gathering three weeks before the quarter ended. The number of sales dropped year-over-year in all Hamptons markets except one...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
longislandadvance.net
Retirement community proposed for Sipp Avenue
The Town of Brookhaven passed a change of zone as well as a change of covenant for the proposed planned retirement community residence, Sutton Landing, to be located on Sipp Avenue in East …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers Creeping into Farmingdale Just in Time for Halloween
If you're the type of horror fan who wishes that Halloween lasted 365 days a year – in addition to having a healthy hankering for hamburgers – then you’ll find that a new restaurant opening up in Farmingdale is just what the ghoul ordered. Jordan Desner of...
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
27east.com
Storm Surge: Hurricanes Score Early and Often in Rout of Islip
Right before the remnants of one hurricane were set to arrive in the area over the weekend, there was a different kind of storm surge under the lights in Westhampton... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer.
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
7 Best Haunted Houses In NYC To Spend A Scary Evening At
The Halloween countdown is officially on, and while you may be balancing what Halloween events to hit this month, you might as well add a haunted house to your list. Nothing’s quite scarier than walking through a dark mansion and facing ghoulish demons and gory characters, and NYC and its surrounding areas has some great options for you. Are you ready? Get ready to let out some screams and feel your bones chill as you walk through these terrifying adventures! Blood Manor is one of the scariest haunted houses in NYC and is one of our favorites too. The 10,000...
LI nonprofit targeted in robbery overwhelmed with donations
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A local nonprofit that helps low-income families was targeted in a robbery last week, and since CBS2's story aired, a Long Island community has rallied around their thrift shop.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports so many donations poured in, they are now being sent to hurricane victims in Florida."This is really overwhelming. I feel very emotional," said Debbie Loesch, founder of Angels of Long Island. It's been a rough week for Angels of Long Island, the popular nonprofit thrift store that supplies low-cost or free food and clothing to those in need. They were robbed of $1,600,...
