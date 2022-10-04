Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Proposition 123: Should Colorado set aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing?
Proposition 123 is an effort to tackle Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by allocating nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits work on the issue. The measure on the November ballot comes as affordable housing has become one of the state’s most...
7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado
If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
These Are the Best Employers in Colorado As Ranked By Forbes
If you're looking for a new job in Colorado then chose the best and look into starting a career with a top-ranked company. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to poll Americans and determine which companies are the most highly favored by employees giving us the top 15 employers in Colorado.
cpr.org
Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office mailed postcards to roughly 30,000 non-citizens living in the state notifying them on how they could register to vote. The office said it is currently trying to determine what led to the error. The state emphasizes that if anyone who isn’t a U.S....
coloradosun.com
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless opens new $46.5 million building
A team of investors, lenders and housing advocates have leveraged tax credits and other investments resulting in a $46.5 million project to provide a new facility for the homeless. The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH), Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and U.S. Representative Diana DeGette celebrated the grand opening of...
denverite.com
Colorado’s Cannabis Business Office opens second wave of business grants for social equity licensees
Are you a marijuana social equity licensee looking for funding?. The Colorado Cannabis Business Office announced that it’ll accept applications for second round of the Cannabis Business Grants starting October 19 until November 17. The Cannabis Business Office launched this year with the stated mission of helping the state...
cpr.org
Cyberattacks hit multiple Colorado communities this year. The latest state government attack shows why experts are worried
After ransomware disrupted the government services of multiple Colorado communities earlier this year, state officials warned that cybercrime is on the rise. That alert rang true Wednesday when a cyberattack from a foreign entity took down Colorado.gov, the homepage for the state’s online services. The attack was limited to...
Westword
Colorado Considering Expiration Dates for Retail Marijuana
Colorado marijuana regulators are strongly considering an expiration date for dispensary products in their upcoming revision of the state's rules. Marijuana vape cartridges sold in Colorado had to include expiration dates on their products as of this year, but there are no such requirements for flower, concentrate and edibles. According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and the Colorado Attorney General's Office, however, this has resulted in a growing number of cases involving potentially adverse health effects for consumers.
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
Colorado Vehicle Registration + Titling Is Now Faster Than Ever, Find Out Why
Visits to your local DMV in Colorado will hopefully be a bit less crowded and a whole lot faster these days thanks to a new process. According to a press release from Cox Automotive, dealerships in Colorado will now be able to process registration and title transactions electronically with the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
coloradosun.com
Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed
Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
cpr.org
A panel will begin the renaming process for Mount Evans next week
A renaming advisory board will on Tuesday begin a months-long process that could end in the renaming of Mount Evans, the state’s 14th tallest 14er that looms over metro Denver. It’s part of a process to rename a dozen of the state’s mountains and waterways long considered offensive, controversial...
coloradosun.com
Superintendent is retiring after Colorado school board president urged parents to search schools for “objectionable material”
COLORADO SPRINGS — About three months after a Colorado Springs school board president used a video posted on YouTube to urge parents to search school libraries for “objectionable material” and “take several others with you who are like-minded,” the district superintendent has decided to retire and teachers are now calling for the president to resign with some having filed formal complaints against him.
coloradopolitics.com
Booze ballot measures will backfire on Colorado
Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first. But like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot: Props 124, 125 and 126. Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad...
Meth-fentanyl use causing irreversible overdoses
The drug crisis is a big issue circulating across the state of Colorado and creating new concerns for health professionals.
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
A Unique Chance to Restore a Historic Colorado Inn From the 1880s
From minimalistic tiny homes to luxurious mega-mansions, Colorado's real estate market has a rotating door of unique listings constantly popping up for sale. This property is a fixer-upper but gives someone the chance to restore a historic piece of Colorado's past.
