decrypt.co
Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
decrypt.co
Balcony DAO Co-Founder: There Are Clear Rules, People in Crypto Just Don't Like Them
A common refrain in the blockchain industry is that regulators have not provided "regulatory clarity" or fair regulatory frameworks for digital assets. John Belitsky, a co-founder of real estate DAO Balcony DAO, disagrees. "There are regulations in place" to launch a token, Belitsky told Decrypt at Chainlink's SmartCon event in...
decrypt.co
What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds
This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
decrypt.co
Three Arrows’ CryptoPunks and Other 'Starry Night' Ethereum NFTs Set to Be Liquidated
The Starry Night Capital NFT fund is now in the hands of liquidators, which plan to sell off the assets to cover Three Arrows’ obligations. Ethereum NFTs belonging to Three Arrows Capital through its Starry Night Capital fund are now in the possession of liquidator Teneo, the firm said.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Fork ETHW Is Already Down 86% From Its All-Time High
A last-ditch effort by some Ethereum miners has so far not worked out as they had hoped. It's been a rough start for the Ethereum proof-of-work fork ETHW. The price of the coin is down 31% for the week—and a remarkable 86% from its all-time high of $58.54 on September 3, according to CoinGecko.
decrypt.co
Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million
Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
decrypt.co
BNB Chain Resumes Activity After 2 Million Token Exploit
Though the exploit resulted in 2 million BNB tokens nabbed, the network’s pause meant that attacker only made off with roughly $110 million. Binance’s BNB Chain is back up and running this morning after reports indicated a hacker made off with an estimated 2 million BNB tokens by exploiting a vulnerability in the network.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Unfazed by $81.3M Exposure to Bankrupt Data Center
Despite a hefty exposure to the now-bankrupt Compute North, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital denies any "negative impacts" on operations. In its latest monthly report, Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital revealed exposure of $81.3 million in the now-bankrupt data center Compute North. The publicly listed mining firm had invested $10 million in...
decrypt.co
Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain
The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
decrypt.co
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Reveals Thousands of Users' Transaction Histories in Court Filing
The document contained key information of every user on Celsius' platform and shed new light on the financials of its top execs. Troubled crypto lender Celsius has revealed the names and transaction history of hundreds of thousands of its customers in a court filing. The 14,500-page long document contained information...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Dips as Strong US Jobs Report Signals More Fed Rate Hikes
The crypto market turned slightly red on Friday, with Bitcoin heading south of the $20,000 mark again as analysts eye further rate hikes. Historically, October has been a month of positive price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), even leading to a popular “Uptober” meme. However, as the first full...
decrypt.co
Co-Founder of Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Daniel Leon Resigns: Report
Another executive of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius has stepped down after a slew of financial and legal issues. Co-founder of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Daniel Leon has stepped down from his role as chief strategy officer, according to Bloomberg. Celsius, a now-defunct crypto lending firm, confirmed the...
decrypt.co
Water Labbu Malware Targets Scammers to Steal Their Ill-Gotten Crypto
Security specialists discovered another malware that loots crypto wallets. This time, though, it's robbing scammers of their ill-gotten funds. It's a dog-eat-dog world for crypto scammers. New reports have just revealed how one individual identified crypto scammers in order to rob them of their ill-gotten funds. Crypto scammers often employ...
