Rockland County, NY

Rockland County unveils $812.4M budget for 2023

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Rockland County has rolling out it's 2023 proposed budget.

County Executive Ed Day has projected a $812.4 million budget that includes a cut to residential energy taxes and a recommendation of 0% increase to the property tax levy. "This proposed budget also has no layoffs and no program cuts all thanks to our years of conservative spending and budgeting and maximizing every single tax dollar spent by this county," says Day.

With this budget, Day says the county will have nine highway and bridge capital projects completed by the end of next year.

Rockland County legislators will launch their review of the proposed budget next week Wednesday.

A public hearing on the budget is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15.

