Man found shot in alleyway in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District dies

PITTSBURGH — A man who was found shot in an alleyway in Downtown Pittsburgh late Monday died at the hospital.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the stomach on Maddock Place. Police rendered aid until medics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Cultural District provided the following statement to Channel 11:

“We are sorry to hear about this troubling incident. In addition to tremendous investments in security staffing and screening equipment, our budget includes over $1 million devoted to hiring off-duty police during our events and activities. The Cultural Trust, county officials, and Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership are working very closely with the new mayor and city hall on Downtown safety issues in the Cultural District to make our arts and entertainment district the safest of any comparable metropolitan city. This situation is now under investigation by the Pittsburgh Police Department.”

©2022 Cox Media Group