ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man found shot in alleyway in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District dies

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rt79q_0iLC2Kob00

PITTSBURGH — A man who was found shot in an alleyway in Downtown Pittsburgh late Monday died at the hospital.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the stomach on Maddock Place. Police rendered aid until medics arrived.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Cultural District provided the following statement to Channel 11:

“We are sorry to hear about this troubling incident. In addition to tremendous investments in security staffing and screening equipment, our budget includes over $1 million devoted to hiring off-duty police during our events and activities. The Cultural Trust, county officials, and Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership are working very closely with the new mayor and city hall on Downtown safety issues in the Cultural District to make our arts and entertainment district the safest of any comparable metropolitan city. This situation is now under investigation by the Pittsburgh Police Department.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Downtown Pittsburgh#Alleyway#Entertainment District#Violent Crime#Maddock Place#Channel 11#The Cultural Trust#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beavercountyradio.com

Man Shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Last Night Has Died

(File Photo of Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh police responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District of downtown Pittsburgh around 11:20 PM last night. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy