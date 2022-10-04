ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Abominable times in the US

I am a 76-year-old veteran who has lived through the times of 13 presidents (Truman doesn’t count, I was too young) and elected officials, and I have never seen a period in our country’s history that has been so abominable. I voted for 11 of those presidents. Members...
U.S. POLITICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Appeals court rules against program that protects ‘Dreamers’

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against a decade-old program that protects hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children, paving the way for more court action on the long-disputed policy. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Report: Federal agents looking at possible tax charges against Hunter Biden

After a multiyear probe, federal agents believe they have assembled a sufficient case for tax crime charges to be filed against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware will make the call on whether to charge the younger...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Illegal Immigrants#New Democratic Party#Retirement Savings#Fringe#Blm
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

S.E. Cupp: Herschel Walker’s son Christian is all of us

“I’m done! DONE! Everything has been a lie!”. The frustration was both palpable and relatable. Who among us hasn’t felt this way at one time or another, utterly exhausted by a friend, family member or colleague who perpetually lies and gaslights and is never punished for it? Or who says one thing publicly and does the complete opposite when no one is looking?
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
WISCONSIN STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jonah Goldberg: Russia-Ukraine war not result of failure of dialogue

It’s an article of various faiths — both secular and religious — that misunderstanding is the cause of conflict. This sort of insight is generally true for individuals, so it’s often considered equally true of nations. Hence vast amounts of antiwar activism and state-level diplomacy rest on the assumption that nations are like people and if we can just get adversaries to talk to each other, and, thereby, to understand each other’s perspective, the bloodshed will end or be avoided in the first place.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles

The United States will soon be unable to provide Ukraine with certain types of ammunition that are essential to Kyiv's battle against Russia's invasion, as supplies are being used up faster than they can be replaced. Washington has become by far the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, with more than $16.8 billion in military assistance provided since that date.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy