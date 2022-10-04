ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher

Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?

The crypto market is bouncing from daily support levels with XRP outperforming larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This token has been trending to the upside and moving against the tide even when conditions were unfavorable on small timeframes. At the time of writing, XRP’s price trades at $0.49...
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near

The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?

Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?

SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?

NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?

The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?

ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels

Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses

Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally

Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records

The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?

GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
Regulatory Scrutiny Threatens Ethereum’s Rise, Will It Succumb Under Pressure?

Ethereum has been seeing increased regulatory scrutiny in recent months. This comes following the network’s move to a proof of stake mechanism and the introduction of staking to the others. As sanctions have been levied against protocols such as Tornado Cash, it is becoming increasingly possible that regulatory bodies may turn their focus to Ethereum. Now, it seems the parameters for determining whose purview ETH falls under are being hashed out.
