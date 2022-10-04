Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
brickunderground.com
From Murray Hill to Sutton Place: I left Dullsville and noisy neighbors for more excitement and walkability
Tired of noisy neighbors and living in a "no man’s land," Patty decided to sell her place and find a new one during the pandemic when prices were dropping. Several board rejections later, she landed in a Sutton Place dream home, complete with her own balcony. Here’s her story.
bkmag.com
Sukkot, stand-up and the Big Sit: 16 things to do this (long) weekend
The weekend is almost here, and it’s a long one at that thanks to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day — or Columbus Day, depending on whom you ask — holiday this Monday. And whether you’re into competitive birdwatching, experimental art, after-hours comedy, slow-smoked barbecue or the fascinating world of textiles, there’s sure to be something going on in Kings County over the next few days that’s just for you.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Local filmmaker’s work has special showing at treasured Bay Ridge theater
BAY RIDGE — Brooklyn history and American history converged on Wednesday as Bay Ridge’s storied Alpine Cinema hosted a special showing of “Union,” a Civil War film which local resident Whitney Hamilton both directed and starred in. The film, a 20-year labor of love for Hamilton,...
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
NYC sanitation worker charged in Brooklyn crash
A city garbage hauler who hit and seriously injured an 81-year-old woman with his truck as she crossed a Brooklyn street has been arrested, police said Friday. Kyle Brown, 34, was charged with failure to yield and failure to exercise good care for the Thursday morning crash in Bensonhurst. Brown was making his rounds with his white garbage truck at 8:30 a.m. when he made a left turn from 85th ...
nychealthandhospitals.org
South Brooklyn Community Celebrates Future Opening of New Hospital Named After Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ginsburg Family Helps Unveil Bronze Statue of Former US Supreme Court Justice. Built with $923 million from FEMA after Superstorm Sandy damage to Coney Island Hospital, the new hospital is designed to withstand a major storm, features flood-resilient elevated Emergency Department. First new public hospital in New York City in...
Columbus Day 2022: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Columbus Day -- a federal holiday celebrated in NYC as Italian Heritage/Indigenous People day -- is Monday, Oct. 10. In line with the rest of the city, the Department of Education (DOE) removed Columbus Day from its calendar, referring to the holiday as Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People’s Day.
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
NBC New York
19 New NYC Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Star Ranking: See Full 2022 List
More than a dozen New York City restaurants earned a coveted Michelin star for the first time in 2022, joining the globally renowned guide with a distinction many chefs can only dream of some day attaining. The star rankings and other distinctions were announced Thursday at a ceremony at Hudson...
wabcradio.com
Beloved 77WABC Host Bernard McGuirk Passes; 1957-2022
New York, NY (77WABC) — It is with profound sadness that Red Apple Media, Inc. announces the death of 77WABC Host Bernard McGuirk at the age of 64. Mr. McGuirk, host of the “Bernie & Sid in the Morning” Program with co-host Sid Rosenberg, died on Wednesday, Oct. 5th, 2022 following a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost
Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Mayor Adams, mourners honor slain FDNY captain; Amazon suspends workers after fire, sources say
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight, there will be clearing through the overnight hours as dry air moves in. Temperatures...
Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday escorted by police boats. A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum. The visit included an an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, in the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
‘Godfather Offer’ Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
