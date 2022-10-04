ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?

ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records

The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
Cardano
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?

SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?

The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?

Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally

Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?

GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains

In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works

Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses

Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
B2Broker Presents Game-Changing REST API Update For B2Core: New Functionality, New Possibilities!

B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.
IRE Token (IRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE...
Investors’ Top Investment Options for 2022— Flow, Quant, and Big Eyes Coin

Over the past few years, cryptocurrency prices have steadily risen due to the simplicity of use and security of blockchain technology. Currently, the market’s attention is on the daily introduction of a brand-new currency, along with other alluring aspects like trading and NFTs. These developments make it possible for...
