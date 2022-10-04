Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?
ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
NEWSBTC
5 Scheduled Crypto Listings for 2023 Aiming to Beat Industry Records
The cryptocurrency market is not expected to get any smaller in size. Adoption is growing, and investors are clamoring for the best assets in the market as we head into 2023. There are numerous tokens that have existed for a long time that continue to see a lot of capital flow in – but there are also many up-and-coming assets that are gaining a lot of attention.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Drops To $1,300 Amid Bear Assault, What’s Next For ETH Price?
Ethereum has been following the general trend in the crypto market, giving back its profit obtained over the past week. The cryptocurrency was moving in tandem with Bitcoin and large cryptocurrencies, but now ETH’s price is reacting to new economic data published in the United States. At the time...
NEWSBTC
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
NEWSBTC
Wash Trading Dominates Bitcoin Volume, What Does This Mean For Price?
The daily bitcoin trading volumes come out into billions of dollars every day, with hundreds of thousands of daily transactions being carried out. It is one of the reasons why bitcoin draws the most investors, given such high trading volume and good depth across all exchanges. However, some on-chain analyzers have been diving into the blockchain to explore the daily BTC volume, and the findings of this study have been alarming.
NEWSBTC
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?
Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Struggles To Retain The $20,000 Mark While ENS Protocol Gains
In the past two days, Bitcoin triumphantly hit the critical level of $20K. This sudden push from the primary crypto asset was after hovering between $18K and $24K regions for some months. But following the effects of some macroeconomic factors, the price of BTC was rounding the $19K region. This...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
NEWSBTC
Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD Analysis October 6, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in. Take a look at the video...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash Price: Investors Must Avoid These Levels To Prevent Losses
Investors, who are keeping a close eye on Bitcoin Cash and want to avoid losses, should steer clear of these crucial price points. As of this writing, Bitcoin is still showing a little bit of bullishness, despite losing a few digits from its price. BTC retreated below the $20K mark, and now trades at $19,998, according to data from Coingecko.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
NEWSBTC
B2Broker Presents Game-Changing REST API Update For B2Core: New Functionality, New Possibilities!
B2Broker introduced a new update of its system B2Core, which now supports REST API. This solution, working via HTTP protocol, is designed for customers of the fintech industry, as well as for cryptocurrency exchanges, forex and CFDbrokers, and many others who will now be able to quickly and easily use the products and services of the company for their own purposes. There has been significant progress made in the evolution of the B2Core product for B2Broker, and the latest release is a key part of this.
NEWSBTC
IRE Token (IRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE...
NEWSBTC
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is A Faster Platform Than Dash (DASH) and Yearn Finance (YFI).
The mission behind the launch of Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) is to offer a new blockchain platform to users with much faster and improved options than older platforms like Yearn Finance, and Dash have to offer. Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) offers a multi-chain interoperability protocol that speeds up secure asset transfers. It also enables...
NEWSBTC
Investors’ Top Investment Options for 2022— Flow, Quant, and Big Eyes Coin
Over the past few years, cryptocurrency prices have steadily risen due to the simplicity of use and security of blockchain technology. Currently, the market’s attention is on the daily introduction of a brand-new currency, along with other alluring aspects like trading and NFTs. These developments make it possible for...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Seeing Lots Of Development Activity – But Why Is DOT Stuck In The Cellar?
As a result of the new cooperation by Polkadot with the KILT Protocol, the company’s development efforts have been on the rise. The latter announced via its official Twitter account that the protocol is currently functioning as a Polkadot interface. The fact that KILT originally operated as a chain...
