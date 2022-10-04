ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Why double teams have done little to slow K-State football star Felix Anudike-Uzomah

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Want to make Felix Anudike-Uzomah laugh?

That’s easy. Just ask Kansas State’s best pass-rusher if he has seen any extra attention from opposing offensive lines this year. That will definitely get a few giggles out of him.

“They have been double-teaming me all season,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m used to it.”

Anudike-Uzomah likes to laugh at the blocking schemes he has encountered this season because it’s not like he is seeing a few double teams here and there each week. It is happening on just about every play, regardless of down and distance.

He is so rarely left one-on-one against a left tackle that it surprises him every time it happens.

“I think I got one,” he said. “That was probably against Tulane, once. There was one (against Texas Tech) too. I feel like it isn’t going to happen that much, because I feel like offenses are going to keep scheming me more.”

That is what happens when you make 11 sacks as a sophomore and enter your junior year as the preseason defensive player of the year in the Big 12. And it is likely going to keep happening if he continues to create havoc like he has in K-State’s first five games.

Anudike-Uzomah reminded everyone just how good he is during K-State’s 37-28 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday when he overwhelmed the Red Raiders on his way to three sacks and a forced fumble.

“He is relentless right now,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “He is really relentless. It is fun to watch him go to work.”

Even against all those double teams, he is up to 19 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles this season.

“What (defensive ends) coach (Buddy) Wyatt has us do is just work on how to defeat the double team and still try to get sacks,” he said. “That is what we are going to practice every day.”

K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman employs a 3-3-5 scheme that usually only features three defensive linemen, which often gives opposing teams a numbers advantage at the offensive line. When the Wildcats choose not to blitz, teams prefer to devote extra blockers to K-State’s best defensive lineman.

Sometimes, that is a good strategy. But the Wildcats took advantage of it over the weekend when Khalid Duke slipped past Texas Tech blockers for three sacks of his own.

“I think he appreciated having Khalid out there with him because it took some of the heat off of him when both those kids were coming,” Klieman said. “Those two together are pretty dang good.”

The Wildcats finished that game with 10 tackles for loss.

Anudike-Uzomah saw a boatload of double teams. But few of them stopped him, or his teammates, from making big plays on defense.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
247Sports

What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. On blocking for big runs... Oh, it's a blast. Obviously it happened so many times this last game, even ones that got called back, you kind of go and you run, you see him running 40 yards down and from a slow guy like me. I'll meet him on the sideline. Cheer from there. But it's awesome to see him break away and run all the way down.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Three star wide receiver announces commitment to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football landed a recruit from the state of Florida on Thursday. Jayce Brown, a three star wide receiver Fort Walton Beach, Florida announced he will be heading to Manhattan next fall. Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. On the football field, he played two ways for Choctawhatchee High School in Florida’s 6A classification. 247 Sports said Brown caught 30 passes for 558 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
hayshighguidon.com

Indian football duels with No. 1 team in 6A Kansas

The Hays High Indian football team played against the No. 1 team in Class 6A in Kansas, the Manhattan Indians, on Sept. 16 at home. Both Hays and Manhattan entered the game with a record of 2-0. On the first play of scrimmage, the Indians came out firing on all...
HAYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Double Team#Red Raiders#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Kansas State
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
College
Tulane University
WIBW

K-State gifted another $4 million for agricultural research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has been gifted $4 million for agricultural research following a $5 million gift the day before. Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that the Kansas Soybean Commission has pledged $4 million to support its College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. It said the investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in tech and equipment needed for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge research.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
264
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy