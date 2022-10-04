Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Speed bumps installed to stop sideshows in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Speed bumps and plastic dots are being installed to curb sideshows at several neighborhood intersections in San Francisco. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has seven pilot locations where various techniques are being used to prevent stunt driving, donuts and speeding. At the intersection of Plymouth...
oaklandside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
State to audit all police agencies in 3 Bay Area counties after 47 deputies found 'unsuitable'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The state agency vested with the power of overseeing the hiring and training of law enforcement in California will now be auditing every police department in three Bay Area counties stemming from revelations that 47 Alameda County sheriff's deputies were hired despite getting "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams.
oaklandside.org
They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own
For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has recovered 1,150 firearms this year thus far alone, according to a tweet. That means police have recovered about four firearms a day. “OPD is focused on getting illegal firearms off the streets of Oakland to help keep our community safe,” the Tweet stated. Adding “#OPDCARES and […]
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
Who cleans up Bay Area homicides?
(KRON) – – The city of Oakland has seen over 100 homicides this year, Mary and Michael McIntosh have been at the center of many of them. Their most recent call, a shooting at a house party in Oakland that killed two teenage boys from Berkeley. Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners is a privately owned company […]
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland neighbors worry about young deer trapped behind fence at reservoir
SAVING MR. BUCK: This is a story about a woman with a kind heart and a young deer who needed help. ♥️
police1.com
Calif. sheriff's deputies who were taken off duty after psych eval fails start to return
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — More than a dozen Alameda County Sheriff's deputies taken off active duty last week because of unsatisfactory scores on their psychological exams have retaken the test and been returned to full duty, a spokesman for the agency said. Sixteen officers had re-taken the exam by...
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
KTVU FOX 2
‘Unlucky’ San Bruno Avenue house has seen collisions before
A local house on a curved street in San Francisco has had a couple of 'unlucky' collisions over the past 90 years.
Catalytic converter thieves shoot at resident who confronted them in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police were looking for a group of catalytic converter thieves who shot at a resident who confronted them in a Berkeley neighborhood.Berkeley police said the incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue in the North Berkeley Hills. A resident woke up to the sounds of sawing outside his home, walked outside, and found at least two suspects in the process of cutting off the catalytic converter of his neighbor's vehicle.The resident called 911 to report the crime and then yelled at the suspects to stop and that the police were on their way. Police said one of the thieves then turned towards the resident and fired multiple gunshots. The resident was not struck and no one else was hurt.The suspects wore hooded tops and were driving a dark-colored SUV. Berkeley police asked anyone who has information about the incident or who may have security camera footage to contact BPD Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.Police also warned that people who commit crimes like these may be armed and willing to commit violence. Anyone who witnesses an in-progress crime, was urged to remain in the safest place available and call 9-1-1.
KTVU FOX 2
Rudsdale High School reopens after shooting on campus
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rudsdale High School students are back on the King Estates Campus in East Oakland, just over a week after six people were shot there. It was a slow morning and not a lot of students showed up for class. But many that did were greeted with hugs from staff members.
news24-680.com
The History And Story Of Lake Merritt: A Free Virtual Program
Date(s) – 10/20/2022. The History and Story of Lake Merritt: a Free Virtual Program. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is excited to offer The History and Story of Lake Merritt this unique and interesting free virtual program on October 20 at 11:30. Lake Merritt is a major...
KTVU FOX 2
State gives Oakland $5M to provide affordable housing for teachers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland on Thursday is announcing that the state is giving the city $5 million to provide affordable housing to teachers. This money expands the efforts of a city program called, "Teachers Rooted in Oakland," which has been working to recruit and retain particularly teachers of color. Funding...
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
