Universal Studio Group Acquisitions Exec Neil Krishnan Joins British Podcast Studio Novel To Oversee TV & Film Push

By Max Goldbart
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Growing British podcast studio Novel has made its next big play by signing Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan to oversee a push into TV and film.

As Head of TV and Film, the studio said Krishnan will “bring the creative vision necessary to shepherd the company’s slate of audio projects into the Hollywood landscape.”

Novel, which calls itself “the largest independent podcast production company in Europe” and is behind the likes of The Superhero Complex, Bellingcat Podcast and Deliver Us From Ervil, has made a number of signature hires in recent months, broken by Deadline, including PRX and Radiotopia exec Julie Shapiro and The Daily Senior Audio Producer Austin Mitchell .

Krishnan joins from Universal Studio Group where he was Director of Creative Acquisitions out of LA, overseeing more than 200 talent deals during a two-year tenure. He was previously a Creative Executive at Erik Feig’s Picturestart , an independent multimedia studio that produces and finances stories rooted in self-discovery for all mediums, where he oversaw the likes of Jenny Jackson’s debut novel adaptation. Past employers include Netflix and Microsoft.

Novel CEO Sean Glynn said Krishnan will be “integral” to “the exploitation of our IP beyond podcasts, which is a key part of our future as we increasingly look to self-fund.”

Krishnan said he was “immediately blown away by Novel’s bold approach to story, incredible access to original journalism and unyielding ambitions.”

“I’m thrilled to utilize both my creative and business backgrounds as I help grow the already burgeoning Novel brand across the podcast, film and TV landscapes,” he added.

The 40-staff company recently signed a deal with UTA and launched around six years ago.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Cliff Curtis And Tearapa Kahi Discuss ‘Muru’, Its Inspirations, And Their Personal Experiences Dealing With Police

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast, I am your host Valerie Complex — assistant editor and film writer at Deadline. Had some technical difficulties so that’s why this latest episode didn’t publish Tuesday, but it’s a new day, and here we are. On today’s episode, I chat with native New Zealanders actor Cliff Curtis and director Tearapa Kahi about the new film Muru, which had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this year. In the discussion, Curtis and Kahi talk about the incident that inspired Muru, police brutality within the Maori community, and their personal encounters with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘The Venery of Samantha Bird’ Starring Katherine Langford Gets Starz Series Order

Starz has given a series order to drama The Venery of Samantha Bird, starring Katherine Langford (Knives Out, 13 Reasons Why) in the title role. Created by Anna Moriarty, the eight-episode series revolves around Langford’s Samantha Bird, who, while visiting family in New England, Samantha Bird reconnects with her childhood sweetheart and falls headlong into a seemingly perfect storybook romance. But underneath their fever dream lurks a more unsettling interpretation of this affair. The series is described as a haunting portrayal of addictive love and the repercussions that a relationship has on the families in a small New England town....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Pennyworth’ Creator On DC Drama’s Move From Epix To HBO Max: “Platforms Matter”

Bruno Heller (Gotham, Rome) has a funny way — quite literally — of describing the move of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler from Epix to HBO Max. First, imagine you’re in a grocery store and on the hunt for, ahem, something tasty to enjoy. “Years ago, people had very few choices. Now it’s much more like a supermarket,” explains Heller, who created the DC drama that stars Jack Bannon in the title role. “I don’t mean to be crass about this, but you’re on a shelf and where you are on the shelf becomes very important in a way that...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jim Sciutto Absent From CNN ‘Newsroom’ As He Takes Personal Leave, Expected Back In Several Weeks

Jim Sciutto, CNN’s chief national security correspondent and co-anchor of its morning Newsroom newscast, has been absent from the show for the past two days in what is said to be a personal leave. A network source said that Sciutto will return in a few weeks. His leave follows reports that the network conducted an internal investigation earlier this year, after an incident in which he suffered a serious fall overseas. The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that it took place as Sciutto was returning from a Ukraine reporting trip and he has recovered, but the network asked him to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres Among Moderators For Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the moderators tapped to appear with former first lady Michelle Obama on her upcoming tour for her book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.  Other speakers scheduled to moderate tour events include poet Elizabeth Alexander, Gayle King, Hoda Hotb, Tyler Perry, Heather McGhee, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michele Norris. It was announced today by Live Nation and book publisher Crown that Obama has added seven dates across the six cities on her tour. Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. tour will kick off in Washington, D.C., with three nights...
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

‘Moonlighting’ Mystery Revealed: Creator Glenn Gordon Caron Says Disney Prepping To Sell Reruns

After teasing a “big announcement” on social media Monday regarding the future of Moonlighting, creator Glenn Gordon Caron “let the cat out of the bag today” by explaining what he actually meant by that cryptic tweet. No, there’s no plans to reboot the ’80s drama that starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis. He just wanted to inform us all of plans to peddle the reruns to a digital platform. It’s going to take some time, he says, but “I wanted you to be the first to know.” The show is owned by Disney and the process of prepping the show for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Todd Field’s Return With Tár, Cannes Winner ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Lead Busy Arthouse Weekend – Specialty Preview

Today Focus Features opens Tár, the strikingly original return of Todd Field, in four locations in NY and LA. The film premiered at Venice winning star Cate Blanchett Best Actress as musician and conductor Lydia Tár. Early this week, it seemed to mesmerize a sold-out Alice Tully Hall at the New York Film Festival. A 97% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, Deadline’s review here called Field’s first film since Little Children 16 years ago, a “daring and quite comprehensive immersion in a rarified world [that] features a lead performance the likes of which doesn’t come along very often.” Field wrote the part for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Countdown’ Audiences In Awe As Student Becomes Highest-Scoring Contestant In 40 Years

Audiences have been gasping every day this week as Countdown contestant Tom Stevenson broke two records on the 40-year-old show. The 21-year kept his nerve for the final Countdown Conundrum – solving a nine-letter anagram – despite the host reminding him of the significance of the occasion.  He was given the letters UNLETOVER – and solved it in just three seconds. (ANSWER AT BOTTOM OF PAGE) Countdown was the first programme to ever air on the UK’s Channel 4, and now as it turns 40, the show has sprung up a phenomenon. University student Stevenson broke two records on the teatime quiz show – totting...
TV SHOWS
