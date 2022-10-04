ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merriam, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

2 wounded in shooting at Eisenhower Park in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park. Investigators said deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the park on a reporting shooting and found two victims. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities said no arrests have...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!. A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing...
TONGANOXIE, KS
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Merriam, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Merriam, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Road Rage#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

KCFD ‘shocked’ at shooting death of off-duty firefighter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department has identified one of their firefighters, killed while off-duty in a shooting. Anthony “Tony” Santi had been with the department since 2011. He was 41 years old. “With heavy hearts, KCFD is announcing the passing of Firefighter Anthony...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT

Early morning shooting leaves one in hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Polk Street at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 8 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, one person was injured with a gunshot wound and was transported via AMR to the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy