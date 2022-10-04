Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
KMBC.com
2 wounded in shooting at Eisenhower Park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park. Investigators said deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the park on a reporting shooting and found two victims. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities said no arrests have...
KCTV 5
Child found safe in Tonganoxie, police say
TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) --- The child has been safe. Thanks for sharing!. A six-year-old boy is missing in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Police Department says Kilas Hayden was last seen Saturday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. Hayden was in the area of Stoncreek and Hidden Valley, according to police. He was wearing...
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
Driver dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle running from KCPD
A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri police.
KCTV 5
Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- Streets have reopened at the scene at a three-day long police investigation in Excelsior Springs, but the investigation will continue into the next working week. Excelsior Springs police say “numerous items” were recovered from the home in the 300 block of Old Orchard.
KCTV 5
Two people hospitalized following KCK shooting at Eisenhower Park
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police said two people were shot Friday evening at a park in Kansas City, Kansas. A release from the KCK police department stated officers were called at 5:45 p.m. to Eisenhower Park for a shooting. First responders found two people had been shot and as of Friday at 9:15 p.m., they were being treated at a hospital.
KCTV 5
Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Man stabs brother following argument over sandwich
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man stabbed his brother Saturday over an argument concerning sandwiches, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The stabbing happened in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found that two brothers had an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
Man charged for possession of weapon used to allegedly kill KCMO firefighter
A man has been charged for possessing a weapon that was allegedly used to kill an off-duty Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter.
KCTV 5
Driver strikes and kills construction worker, flees on foot
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A construction worker was struck and killed overnight in Cass County by a vehicle driving northbound on I-49 Highway at the 169.6 mile marker. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the driver fled the scene on foot after crashing into the construction worker. While the driver was not identified, reports said they were driving a 2010 Ford F150.
KCTV 5
Multi-vehicle crash kills 75-year-old Friday in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash at the intersection of US 56 Highway and Sunflower Road Friday morning left one person dead. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a small SUV turned onto westbound US 56 Highway from 199th Street when the driver collided with a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided at 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.
KCMO police investigating double homicide near 67th, South Benton
When KCPD arrived on the scene, police say they found an adult woman and an adult man outside of a home.
KCTV 5
KCFD ‘shocked’ at shooting death of off-duty firefighter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department has identified one of their firefighters, killed while off-duty in a shooting. Anthony “Tony” Santi had been with the department since 2011. He was 41 years old. “With heavy hearts, KCFD is announcing the passing of Firefighter Anthony...
KMBC.com
Man, woman charged after 3 children died in Northland fire last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman have been charged in connection with the deaths of three children who died in a fire last year in Kansas City's Northland. The Platte County Prosecutor's Office said David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. He was arrested Oct. 7, and is being held on $100,000 cash-only bond.
KSNT
Early morning shooting leaves one in hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Polk Street at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 8 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, one person was injured with a gunshot wound and was transported via AMR to the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
5 displaced, 4 units affected in KCMO apartment fire Saturday
Five people were displaced in a fire at a two-story apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Police: Investigation in Excelsior Springs still active, no new information released
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- The investigation into an Excelsior Springs crime scene continued Saturday, but no additional developments were announced. A reported kidnapping and sexual assault investigation was launched Friday after a woman began banging on doors just before 7:45 a.m. on Friday morning. She told witnesses she had escaped a home in the city.
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
