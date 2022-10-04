Read full article on original website
Lake County News
CDFW to begin offering 365-day fishing licenses for 2023
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin selling 365-day fishing licenses far sooner than expected, thanks to extensive efforts by staff to expedite sales. Beginning Nov. 15, 2022, California anglers will be able to purchase a 2023 fishing license that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and last the entire year. All licenses purchased on or after January 1, 2023, will be effective from the date of purchase for a continuous 365 days.
Lake County News
Middle class tax refunds to start hitting bank accounts Friday
Starting Friday, $9.5 billion in Middle Class Tax Refund payments will begin going out to Californians, with refunds of up to $1,050 that will benefit millions of eligible Californians under the largest such program in state history. This refund program to get money back in the pockets of Californians builds...
