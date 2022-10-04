The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin selling 365-day fishing licenses far sooner than expected, thanks to extensive efforts by staff to expedite sales. Beginning Nov. 15, 2022, California anglers will be able to purchase a 2023 fishing license that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and last the entire year. All licenses purchased on or after January 1, 2023, will be effective from the date of purchase for a continuous 365 days.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO