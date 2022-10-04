Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
KSAT 12
Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
KSAT 12
Schertz police investigating after man, woman found dead in home
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning. Police said a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found dead at 7:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Golden Oak, not far from Green Valley Road and Roy Richard Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
'He needs to pay' | Suspect still at large after shooting his girlfriend's mother
SAN ANTONIO — A family terrorized by a shooting Tuesday night shared new video with KENS 5. San Antonio Police said a mother was shot by her daughter’s boyfriend. Anna Delacruz also told KENS 5 the suspect duct-taped her son and left him in a shed. As of Thursday night, the suspect has not been caught. SAPD identified him as 29-year-old Cody Sweetman.
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man is found fatally shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Houston Street and North Polaris Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Man sleeping under I-10 hit, killed by car after driver lost control, brakes malfunctioned, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control under Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday as the driver of the vehicle headed to work and took the turnaround under I-10 at Wurzbach Road.
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
One person in custody after home may have been set on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One woman who was facing possible eviction from a home may have set the house on fire, the San Antonio Fire Department said. Crews arrived to the home in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue on the city's south side on Friday. SAFD said when they...
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
BCSO: 2 teens charged with murder, assault after woman killed in drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens who are in custody following a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County are facing more charges, including murder, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested...
VIDEO: San Antonio police officer fired after shooting at Northside McDonald's
The officer had been on the force for seven months before the incident.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Woman shot by daughter’s boyfriend after evicting him, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a 29-year-old man who they say took some parting shots as he left an East Side home on Tuesday night. They say he shot a woman in her stomach after she ordered him to leave the home and also tied a teenager’s arms before locking him inside a storage shed.
KSAT 12
Crash on I-10 EB sends vehicle under bridge, 1 person to hospital; traffic snarls for hours
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The lanes of Interstate 10 East near the Houston Street bridge on the city’s East Side have reopened following a vehicle crash early Thursday morning. Emergency crews worked all-morning long following the crash that sent a vehicle between both parts of the highway and...
Comments / 0