A car passes by the corner of North Shore Drive and North Shore Estates Road in Ferrysburg on Sept. 29. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

The Ferrysburg City Council is preparing to hear a proposal for a traffic study from an engineering firm after a handful of residents complained of speeding on several streets, including North Shore Drive.

A variety of residents at a City Council meeting this summer voiced concerns of speeding on North Shore Drive, North Shore Estates Road and North Shore Road.