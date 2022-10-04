Police are investigating after a Dodge Ram was stolen from a Salina resident, hit a vehicle, and was abandoned in the 2400 block of Robin Road. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that the vehicle was first seen on W. Magnolia by I-135 around 6 p.m. The 2001 blue 1500 Dodge Ram pickup rear ended a 2008 GMC Acadia that was stopped at the red light on Ninth St. and fled the scene. A witness followed the blue pickup and notified police of what had just occurred.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO