Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona appeals court temporarily blocks state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, restoring access
The Arizona Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the state’s more-than-century-old abortion ban from being enforced after a judge had previously ruled it could be. A three-judge panel from the appeals court ruled on Friday that a judge erred in lifting an injunction against the law, which bans the procedure except for cases where the mother’s life is at risk, without considering other laws limiting abortion access that the state has passed since the injunction was put in place nearly 50 years ago.
‘This is Ron Johnson’s America’: GOP senator challenged on his hardline abortion stance in Wisconsin debate
Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin’s Democratic challenger criticised him for his position on abortion during their debate on Friday night. The Republican Senator is running for a third term and said during his debate with Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes that he supported a referendum on abortion after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade and therefore revived a ban on abortion from 1849 in the state. “The question that has to be answered is when society has a responsibility to protect life,” he said. “It’s just that simple.” But Mr Barnes pushed back and...
Judge clears way for Jan. 6 committee to see phone records Arizona Republican party chair
A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for the Select House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to subpoena the cell phone records of Kelli Ward, the head of Arizona’s Republican Party. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa had already decided in August that the committee was within...
Comments / 0